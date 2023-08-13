3 players who could take the Knicks to the next level

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are poised for progress in the upcoming season, focusing on internal growth and targeted acquisitions rather than big splashes in the trade market. While the free agency activity may seem modest, the new additions and existing talent development align with the Knicks’ strategies for improved performance.

New Addition: Donte DiVincenzo

The signing of Donte DiVincenzo, although not a blockbuster move, promises to elevate the Knicks’ three-point shooting and spacing. This should enhance their defense and overall playmaking capabilities.

DiVincenzo, with a four-year, $47 million deal, comes off a robust campaign with the Golden State Warriors, averaging 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and .435 field goal percentage. His .397 hit rate from downtown adds potency to the Knicks’ offense.

Moreover, DiVincenzo’s defense, with a career average 109.7 defensive rating and strong performance with the Milwaukee Bucks, is an aspect the Knicks hope to leverage. At 26, his existing chemistry with other Villanova products like Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson further adds value.

Investing in Roster Chemistry

The Knicks’ front office appears committed to the current roster construction, focusing on developing chemistry and retaining critical players. The belief in growth from within, coupled with a few select new talents, forms the core of the team’s approach.

Three Players to Elevate the Knicks

1. Josh Hart

Hart’s impact across 25 regular season games and vital playoff matches has been undeniable. Averaging 10.2 points and shooting .586 from the field and .519 from downtown, he’s been a solid scorer and a primary rebounder, with 7.0 rebounds per game and 1.9 offensive. The recent four-year, $81 million extension for Hart signifies the Knicks’ confidence in his ability to boost production.

2. RJ Barrett

Going into his fifth NBA season, RJ Barrett is another player the Knicks are betting on. Last season’s strong start was interrupted by finger injuries, but he still managed 19.6 points, five rebounds, 2.8 assists, and a .434 field goal percentage. The Knicks hope for a return to his 2020–21 three-point success rate of .401 percent, along with defensive efficiency improvements. Barrett’s determination to progress could yield significant rewards for the team.

3. Donte DiVincenzo (Revisited)

Further emphasizing DiVincenzo’s role, his integration into the Knicks’ offensive and defensive strategy represents an essential part of their game plan. The team will likely draw from his experience, shooting prowess, and defensive abilities to build a cohesive and effective lineup.

A Comprehensive Approach: Offense, Defense, and Chemistry

The New York Knicks’ strategy for the upcoming season demonstrates a balanced and nuanced approach. By strengthening key areas, retaining pivotal players, and integrating new talent like DiVincenzo, they aim to create a synergistic team capable of taking significant strides forward.

While the lack of blockbuster trades might have some fans anxious, the meticulous planning and faith in internal development could prove to be a winning formula. The focus on three-point shooting, defensive acumen, and existing relationships among players lays the foundation for an exciting season ahead.