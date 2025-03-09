Knicks could snag star guard for biggest steal in 2025 free agency

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks’ bench doesn’t seem to be amending their scoring woes this season. Knicks management will likely need to make adjustments in the offseason. Consequently, they could pull off a major steal in free agency that could solve their issues next year.

Knicks should strongly consider Gary Trent Jr. in 2025 FA

Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. is headed for unrestricted free agency next summer. Trent Jr. will be coming off of a $2.61 million salary for this season.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The 26-year-old is a confident shooter who takes an aggressive approach on the offensive end. Trent Jr. is a deadly outside shooter whose energy and skills could jolt New York’s second unit upon them signing him.

Why the Knicks should invest in Trent Jr.

There’s no reason why the Knicks shouldn’t jump at the first opportunity to acquire Trent Jr. The Duke University product has averaged 14.2 points, 1.2 steals and 2.5 three-pointers made on 39.1 percent shooting from distance in all six seasons since his rookie outing in the Association.

Twice has he averaged north of 17 PPG, including a career-high 18.3 PPG just three seasons ago for the Toronto Raptors. Trent Jr. is young. He’ll be coming off of a slight down year where his scoring has dipped to 10.6 PPG despite being the same caliber outside marksman. That means that the Knicks could snag him at a major bargain around the average annual salary he received this season.

How Trent Jr. would elevate New York’s reserve attack

With a green light to score off the bench, Trent Jr. could easily climb back into the 15 PPG range or better. That would help New York rise from their NBA-worst 21.4 bench PPG. He’d also become their leading scorer in their second unit by a mile, should he regain that form.

Knicks backup point guards Cam Payne and Delon Wright, as well as second unit shooting guard Landry Shamet will all be free agents next summer as well. Thus, management could up the ante with an improved offensive backcourt featuring Trent Jr. and McBride that would anchor their reserve offense. The Knicks have a lane to pull off a major win when the time comes.