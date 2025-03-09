Knicks’ Josh Hart wants team to support All-Star center during difficult times

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

It has been an emotional week for New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns. His girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, revealed on social media that she lost a close friend due to cancer, which caused Towns to miss their game against the Golden State Warriors last Tuesday.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns dealing with the loss of a loved one

The big man has dealt with significant adversity and loss over the years. He lost seven family members to COVID-19 during the peak of the pandemic, including his mother in 2020. With this recent loss of a family friend, the team will need to rally behind him as they try to get through the season’s final stretch.

Josh Hart wants the team to support Towns as much as possible during this difficult time for him.

“A lot of you guys forget we’re humans or you guys look at us like we’re animals in a petting zoo or a parlay and y’all forget that we’re actual people, that we have real life problems and traumas and things like that that we have to navigate,” Hart said. “We give [Towns] a lot of credit, we’re there for him, and I think everyone has to keep that in mind when they see things. People say stupid things when they don’t understand and… We’re humans.”

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green made a reckless accusation that Towns missed the game against the Warriors because he was scared of Jimmy Butler when the real reason was to attend the funeral for the family friend’s loss. Green’s apology to Towns was also heavily criticized for being less sincere and for using the opportunity to promote his podcast.

The Knicks will need to support Towns down the final stretch

Towns has enjoyed a great first season in New York with 24.2 points and 13.2 rebounds per game. He has lately endured a bit of a shooting slump, though what is happening outside of basketball could be playing a large part in those struggles.

Towns has since rejoined the Knicks’ lineup after missing last Tuesday’s game, and they will have to rely on him even more down the final stretch of the season with Jalen Brunson sidelined for at least two weeks with a sprained ankle.

New York has their next game on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings in the third game of a five-game road trip.