Knicks could scoop up sharpshooter recently cut by Celtics

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks need bench depth following the shoulder injury to Landry Shamet. As of now, the bench unit consists of Miles McBride, Cameron Payne, and Precious Achiuwa. Undoubtedly, that is a very thin bench that badly needs another guy that is willing to score.

The Knicks could target Lonnie Walker IV to enhance bench depth

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

A new target may have emerged for them just days before the start of the regular season, as veteran sharpshooter Lonnie Walker IV was waived by the Boston Celtics on Saturday, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Walker, 25, is a six-year NBA veteran who most recently played with the Brooklyn Nets. For his career, he averages 9.8 points per game on 42% shooting from the floor and 36% from three.

His lack of defense could be problematic, as he provides very little on that end of the floor. However, surrounding him with McBride and Achiuwa in the second unit could help alleviate some of those defensive concerns on that side of the floor.

Walker could provide much-needed scoring in the second unit

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Known as an aggressive scorer with an ability to take over for brief stretches, Walker could be a spark plug off the bench that the Knicks desperately need. He can also provide shooting and solid floor spacing to a bench unit that badly struggled to score last season.

His career-high for points in a single game is 31 with the San Antonio Spurs in 2021, and he has 37 games in his career in which he scored at least 20 points. With the Knicks severely lacking bench depth thanks to trades and injuries, Walker could quickly appear on New York’s radar before the start of the season.

The Knicks begin the 2024 season on Tuesday night in Boston to play the defending champion Celtics. The game tips off at 7:30 P.M. EST and will be broadcast nationally on TNT.