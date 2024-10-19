Could the Knicks move $6 million investment to the starting five?

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are continuing to fine-tune their starting lineup, but the development of their chemistry is hitting a roadblock. Despite only playing four preseason games together, starting forward Josh Hart has expressed doubts about his new role, which could signal potential changes to the lineup.

Josh Hart Suggests a Bench Role

Hart has hinted that coming off the bench might better suit his skills, which could complicate head coach Tom Thibodeau’s plans with the regular season fast approaching. This opens up the possibility of moving Precious Achiuwa, a $6 million investment, into the starting lineup.

“I’m lost. I have no idea,” Hart said. “There’s a couple days before we have until Boston. So whether that’s trying to get a rhythm with that starting unit or we give somebody else a look and my role changes and comes off the bench and go with that unit. So just trying to figure out right now I pretty much have no idea. But we’ll see what happens in Boston (in the season opener Tuesday).”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Hart’s contributions in the preseason have primarily been as a rebounder and passer, scoring just two points in Friday night’s loss to the Washington Wizards over 25 minutes. Shifting Hart to the second unit would allow him to play with more freedom and aggressiveness, rather than sticking to a structured role alongside new arrivals Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Achiuwa’s Case for the Knicks’ Starting Lineup

Achiuwa could be a better fit for the starting five due to his size (6’8″ and 225 pounds), rebounding efficiency, and ability to finish around the basket. Last season, he played 49 games for the Knicks, averaging a career-high 24.2 minutes per game, with 7.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.1 blocks. He shot an impressive .525 from the field, making the most of his opportunities close to the basket.

In the playoffs, Achiuwa elevated his game, shooting .488 and contributing 5.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks over 20.4 minutes per game. His strong play in the preseason has bolstered his case for a potential starting role, offering the Knicks additional defensive prowess and rebounding strength. While Hart excels at playmaking and bringing energy, his lack of perimeter shooting may make him better suited for a more flexible role with the second unit.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Achiuwa’s Strong Preseason Performance

This preseason, Achiuwa has averaged 9.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, while shooting .463 from the field and an impressive .500 from three-point range, albeit on limited attempts (1.2 per game). His overall performance suggests that moving him into the starting lineup could provide a more balanced approach for the Knicks, though the team’s regular-season strategy is still evolving.

Achiuwa could either remain a key contributor off the bench or earn a starting role, depending on how the coaching staff evaluates his fit. A lineup change like this wouldn’t be surprising given Hart’s unique style and skillset.

Potential for a Dynamic Second Unit

If Hart moves to the second unit, joining Bridges and Miles McBride, the Knicks would have a smaller, faster, and more flexible group. This change of pace could offer advantages in certain matchups, with Hart thriving in a more dynamic, less structured role.