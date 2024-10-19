Knicks’ star forward is completely ‘lost’ in new role

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are still working to rebuild their chemistry and adjust their starting unit following the trades of Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. While the team had developed a strong sense of chemistry last season, the addition of Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns has introduced new dynamics, and the Knicks are now starting from scratch.

New Roles for Brunson, Towns, and Bridges

It’s clear that Jalen Brunson and Towns will take on the primary scoring roles for the Knicks. Bridges, meanwhile, is expected to serve as a complementary piece, with OG Anunoby anchoring the defense and Josh Hart providing energy. However, the team is still navigating the growing pains of integrating these players and building on-court chemistry.

Through four preseason games, it has become evident that the Knicks’ starters are still finding their roles, and this uncertainty is especially affecting Josh Hart. Hart, who has been starting at small forward, is already expressing confusion about his place on the team, raising questions about how head coach Tom Thibodeau plans to manage his rotation.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Josh Hart Questions His Role

Hart openly admitted his uncertainty about his role within the starting unit. In fact, he has suggested that he might be better suited coming off the bench, which adds another layer of complexity to Thibodeau’s lineup decisions.

“I’m lost. I have no idea,” Hart said. “There’s a couple days before we have until Boston. So whether that’s trying to get a rhythm with that starting unit or we give somebody else a look and my role changes and comes off the bench and go with that unit. So just trying to figure out right now I pretty much have no idea. But we’ll see what happens in Boston (in the season opener Tuesday).”

Preseason Struggles and Adjustments

Hart has struggled offensively during the preseason, scoring only two points across four games. He attempted just two shots in 25 minutes during Friday’s 118–117 loss to the Washington Wizards. The starting unit as a whole has also faced challenges, with Bridges shooting 0–10 from three-point range, contributing only eight points and turning the ball over twice.

Bridges spent the off-season reworking his shot and is still looking for his rhythm, which has added to the Knicks’ early-season growing pains. Despite these struggles, Bridges is expected to be a key scorer for the second unit, working alongside Miles McBride. Thibodeau recently emphasized that Bridges will see significant time leading the second team, making his offensive production vital to the team’s success. Bridges is likely to play substantial minutes, with expectations of averaging over 34 minutes per game.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Potential Changes to the Starting Lineup

With the idea of a second unit featuring Bridges, Hart, and McBride, the Knicks could find success by adjusting their starting lineup. One option could be to move Precious Achiuwa into the starting five. Achiuwa has impressed during the preseason, showcasing strong rebounding skills and an aggressive finishing ability around the basket. His presence could provide additional defensive support and rebounding alongside Towns.

Hart is most effective when playing positionless basketball, thriving in a more flexible, unstructured role. The second unit would allow Hart the freedom to be a versatile, all-over-the-court player, while Achiuwa could fill the more structured role in the starting lineup, focusing on defense and rebounding.

Hart’s Role Still Uncertain

As it stands, Hart’s role within the team remains undefined, and he has expressed some frustration with his lack of shooting opportunities. Moving to the second unit could open up more opportunities for him to play to his strengths. If Hart continues to feel uncomfortable in his current role, the Knicks may need to consider shaking things up to maximize his impact on the game.





