Knicks: Good news and bad news from 118-117 loss to Wizards

The New York Knicks fell just short of going undefeated in the preseason, as they dropped the finale Friday to the Washington Wizards by a score of 118-117 in a back-and-forth affair.

This game served as the final tune-up before the start of the regular season on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics. All five Knicks starters played at least 25 minutes after getting the previous game off for rest, so they each got a healthy dose of minutes as they prepare for the start of the season. Miles McBride did not play in this game as he had a scheduled rest day.

Despite the loss, there is still a lot to be encouraged about heading into the season opener. On the injury front, they did have a couple of scares, as Precious Achiuwa seemed to suffer a hamstring injury in the second half and Josh Hart briefly went to the locker room. The hope is that both players will be okay and can recover in time for Tuesday’s regular season opener.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson looks ready for the regular season

If there were any concerns about Jalen Brunson’s recovery from a fractured hand before the preseason, those concerns can be erased from existence. Brunson was tremendous Friday against Washington, scoring 27 points on 10-15 shooting (2-4 from three) and dishing five assists in 28 minutes of action.

The addition of Karl-Anthony Towns opens up the floor so much more for Brunson to operate inside the arc, which is the area on the court where he is the most effective. He was getting to his spots in the post with such ease and he swiftly maneuvered his way into some tough finishes at the rim.

Brunson will look to continue his dominance into the regular season. Last season was a true breakout into superstar status for him, averaging 28.7 points and finishing fifth in MVP voting. With the new look the team has this year, Brunson can further raise that scoring average and potentially become a finalist for the MVP award this upcoming season.

The Knicks’ perimeter defense was exceptional against the Wizards

Though the Wizards shot the ball fairly, the Knicks played solid perimeter defense in this one, especially OG Anunoby.

Anunoby was an all-around pest in this one, recording three steals and two blocks to go along with four rebounds. He showcased tremendous versatility on that end of the floor, flashing the All-Defense level of play that he brings to the table.

Offensively, Anunoby recorded 14 points and three assists in 28 minutes. The Knicks kept him around for the long haul because of the elite two-way capabilities that he has, and he put that on full display against the Wizards on Friday.

Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns struggled shooting against Washington

The Knicks’ two major offseason acquisitions, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, struggled on the scoring end in this one, which has been something that has plagued both newcomers throughout the preseason.

Bridges and Towns combined to shoot 0-15 from three-point range Friday against Washington. Both players endured tremendous struggles with three-point shooting in the preseason, but their respective track records of being elite perimeter shooters give reason to believe they can fix those struggles in time for the regular season.

Despite the rough shooting, Towns managed to remain effective in other areas of the court and finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists. He made some solid plays in the pick-and-roll and was solid in the passing game, showcasing all of his other key offensive traits despite the poor shooting performance.

Bridges, meanwhile, finished with just eight points on 2-12 shooting in a team-high 32 minutes of action. He also had the lowest plus-minus on the team with a -8. A noticeable change this offseason was a hitch in his shooting form. The change could be hurting his shot efficiency.

Bridges spoke about the changes he’s making with his shooting and where he’s trying to be when it comes to his shot after Friday’s game.

“When I came out of college, I tweaked it a little bit. And then my 2nd year in the league, I had the hitch, and tried to build back from that,” Bridges said via the New York Daily News’ Kristian Winfield.

The Knicks will now head to Boston where they will gear up for the start of the regular against the defending champion Celtics. The game tips off at 7:30 P.M. EST and will be broadcast nationally on TNT. They finish the preseason with a strong 4-1 record.