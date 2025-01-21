Knicks center’s improved frame could help him squash injury plague

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks should be encouraged about their injured backup center’s new physique.

Knicks: Did Mitchell Robinson lose weight?

SNY’s Ian Begley reported on Monday afternoon that he caught a glimpse of Knicks star Mitchell Robinson sporting a slimmer frame in the team’s facilities:

“Saw Knicks center Mitchell Robinson in the locker room. He looks slim. Robinson said recently in a video on social media that he was at 268 lbs. He’s shed a couple pounds since then,” Begley published on X.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This report is crucial for several reasons. Robinson has been chronically injured throughout his six-year career in the NBA. The 26-year-old has missed at least 20 games in three separate seasons including the previous campaign for the Knicks.

A slimmer Robinson could be a healthier Robinson

It’s no secret that weight loss can have a tremendous impact on a player’s mobility and ability to ward off infirmities. While Robinson was never running up and down the court looking overweight, carrying around less mass may take pressure off of his lower extremities.

Foot and hamstring ailments have accounted for the vast majority of his injuries that have kept him off the floor. As New York waits for him to get back to 100 percent, his new weight may be a telltale sign of how much he’ll be able to take on from the onset of his return.