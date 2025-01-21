Knicks leader helps silence Hawks All-Star in heated rivalry rematch

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks got the better of the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 119-110 in their third meeting of the 2024-25 NBA season. It was their team captain and leader Jalen Brunson who helped to contain Hawks All-Star Trae Young and his antics in the affair.

Knicks & Jalen Brunson respond after Trae Young’s controversial gesture in first matchup

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As the Hawks were about to hand the Knicks a 108-100 loss on Dec. 11, 2024, and oust them from the NBA Cup, Young knelt down at the Knicks logo and rolled imaginary dice. Per Peter Botte of the New York Post (via Newsweek), Brunson responded to the gesture once more ahead of Monday’s showdown:

“I think if that’s what he wants to do, it’s good for him,” Jalen Brunson said after Sunday’s practice in Tarrytown, a day before Young and the Hawks will be back in New York for an MLK Day matinee. “I mean, if he embraces it, great for him.

“I have a lot of respect for him as a player and everything, and I think that dates before I even got here [in 2022]. So I guess the fan base and him had something deeper before obviously me getting here. It’s another challenge for us, we’ve just gotta be ready to go.”

Knicks get even with Hawks in tense rivalry contest

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The taunt added flames to a brewing rivalry that sprung up in the 2021 NBA playoffs, where the Oklahoma product’s Hawks defeated the Knicks 4-1 in their Eastern Conference First-Round series, a year prior to Brunson’s arrival.

On Monday, New York gave Atlanta a taste of their own medicine. Per Knicks Muse, Brunson and company shut down Young in the fourth quarter. Young was limited to 1-8 shooting from the field, while the Knicks forced him to commit three turnovers and two fouls in the final 12 minutes of play.

Now that the dust has settled from the win, Brunson and his teammates’ readiness was proven and put on full display. Not only did they silence Atlanta’s enigmatic floor general, but they also improved to 28-16 on the campaign, good for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, and increased their lead to five games over the No. 6-seeded Hawks (22-20).