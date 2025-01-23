Knicks All-Star seeking to run through upcoming homestand

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson wants to milk out as much success from the team’s upcoming five-game home stand as possible.

Knicks: Jalen Brunson foresees challenges in home stretch

According to Posting and Toasting’s Antonio Losada, Brunson had this to say to the media following the Knicks’ 99-95 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

“It’s going to be a roller coaster but it’s all about how we manage it and how we look forward,” Brunson said. “Yeah, we’ve already messed up. We already lost games at home. But we can’t just dwell on it and be like, ‘Alright, it sucks.’ No, what are we going to do to change it?”

Brunson’s comments hearken to two of the Knicks’ first home games in this favorable stretch at Madison Square Garden. New York botched their contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 116-99 on Jan. 17 before collecting their first win of the year against the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 119-110 on Monday.

Knicks to face several Western Conference contenders

The Knicks will have another three days off before battling the Sacramento Kings at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The Kings are 9-1 in their last 10 games and figure to pose a major threat to the Knicks with their 10-8 road record on the campaign.

After that, the Knicks (29-16) will see the Memphis Grizzlies (28-15), followed by the Denver Nuggets (27-16), Los Angeles Lakers (23-18) and Houston Rockets (28-14). New York will have their hands full against a handful of the best teams in the Western Conference. They’ll look to improve their 7-6 record in our-of-conference play and hit their stride leading up to the All-Star break.