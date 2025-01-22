Knicks backup center expected to be a top trade target

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

New York Knicks center Jericho Sims could be suiting up for a different team soon. Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported last week that the team is actively shopping Sims on the trade market, and with a relatively weak trade deadline coming up, Sims could be heavily sought after.

Knicks’ Jericho Sims is a top trade target

HoopsHype’s Frank Urbina ranked the fourth-year center fourth-best trade rumor out there. Sims is ranked behind Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, Jonas Valancinus of the Wizards, and Cameron Johnson of the Nets.

“However, how hard New York shops Sims will depend on whether or not fellow big man Mitchell Robinson can return before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. The same report from Stefan Bondy said that Robinson had yet to start sprinting in his rehab process,” Urbina wrote.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Robinson has not played a game this season as he continues to recover from offseason ankle surgery. There is some optimism that he could return to practice by the end of this month and be back in game action by February, but nothing is guaranteed up to this point.

Regardless, the Knicks badly need depth, and Sims is a piece that makes sense to move given his lack of involvement in the rotation.

The Knicks need the depth that Sims couldn’t provide

Sims has struggled mightily in his fourth NBA season. He started this year as the backup center behind Karl-Anthony Towns with Robinson and Precious Achiuwa sidelined. However, Sims failed to make a significant impact, and was booted from the rotation upon Achiuwa’s return.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Knicks are in need of some bench depth, as they are the worst-scoring bench unit in the league and have a clear depth problem. While Sims might not have enough value to acquire depth by solely moving him, New York could acquire draft capital for him that can be used to help facilitate a future trade.

The Knicks still have some picks to move, but they gave away a lot of their first-round capital to acquire Mikal Bridges in the offseason. Bringing in more capital will give the Knicks some flexibility in the market, as they are already restrained on being able to make a game-changing deal thanks to the second apron.

Nevertheless, the team is sure to be active in the trade market at the deadline, and Sims could have a decent amount of teams asking for his services.