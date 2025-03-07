Knicks’ All-Star PG could sit for ‘a little while’ after injury vs. Lakers

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks were dealt a devastating blow against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Knicks foresee Jalen Brunson missing time with leg injury

Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson rolled his ankle in the waning moments of overtime in New York’s 113-109 loss to the Lakers. Posting and Toasting’s Antonio Losada shared this quote from Knicks star Josh Hart after Brunson went down with the ailment:

“Obviously it’s a bummer of an injury. We’ve got to expect him to be out for a little bit,” Hart said. “We’ve got guys. Now we have to step up. Other guys’ roles are going to be bigger. There’s more opportunity. Keep it afloat until he comes back, be aggressive, go out there and compete.”

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Brunson writhed in pain after ankle injury vs. Lakers

The Villanova product came down hard on his right foot at the 1:24 mark of overtime after going up for a contested layup against Lakers forward Austin Reaves. Brunson writhed in pain on the baseline before limping to the locker room.

Should the New Jersey native miss time, that’ll be a devastating blow to the Knicks. Brunson is the leader of the team. He’s also been the most clutch player in the NBA this season. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau commended him after the game for his mental toughness in battling through infirmity.

Brunson’s latest injury also serves as a dose of deja vu for the Knicks. New York was ravaged with injuries after the All-Star break last season. Brunson was one of those players, though he was not as hampered compared to former Knicks All-Star Julius Randle or Mitchell Robinson.

This time around, he, along with All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, are now both banged up. Robinson just returned from a foot injury that kept him out of the first 58 games of this season. The Knicks can’t afford to have several key pieces hampered as the playoffs approach.

They’ll hope that Brunson’s injury is not too severe so that they can finish gelling ahead of the postseason. The Knicks will look to Cam Payne to step up in his place in the meantime.