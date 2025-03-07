Knicks are going to need Mikal Bridges to step up with superstar point guard out

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks could be without superstar point guard Jalen Brunson for some time, as he suffered an ankle injury in overtime against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. The severity of his injury is unclear, but the team is already preparing to be without him for some time.

The Knicks need Mikal Bridges to step up in Brunson’s absence

Until Brunson’s injury heals, they will need the others to step up and keep the team afloat. The player that they will need to improve their play the most is Mikal Bridges, their prized offseason acquisition who has fallen a bit short of expectations this season.

Against the Lakers, he played 43 minutes but scored just six points and attempted only six shots. That’s simply not enough volume for a guy that they traded five first-round picks for. Bridges has still struggled to find his role in the Knicks’ offense, which is usually spearheaded by Brunson.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

It has not been a kind first year in New York for Bridges. He has improved defensively over the past few months but has still been inconsistent offensively, and his lack of aggression has hurt their offensive flow as a team. On the season, he is averaging 17.2 points per game and is shooting 35% from three.

Now, Bridges will have to take on much more responsibility as a shot creator and playmaker. He has experience being the top creator, as he was exactly that for a season and a half with the Brooklyn Nets. He now has the opportunity to do that again with the Knicks.

Bridges will have to be the main facilitator with Brunson likely out

The Knicks have seen glimpses of an aggressive and tough shotmaker that they traded for in the offseason, such as his 41-point masterclass performance against the San Antonio Spurs on Christmas Day. The talent is there as well as the potential to be a top option, so this is now his best chance to show that.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

New York will need him to step up, as the team’s offense this season has typically faltered with Brunson off the floor. They will need to centralize their offense around Bridges and fellow All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns until they can get Brunson back.

It is the next man up for the Knicks going forward. They will play their next game Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers before having the weekend off to prepare for the Sacramento Kings on Monday as they continue their West Coast trip.