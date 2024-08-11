Knicks’ All-Star gets salute from former Yankees captain

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The love for New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson just keeps pouring in.

Brunson’s performance in the 2023-24 NBA season was commendable. He finished fourth in the league in scoring with 28.7 points per game. His high-scoring and efficient play, exemplified by his 6.7-2.4 assist-to-turnover ratio earned him his first career All-Star nod. Further, Brunson’s 2.7 three-pointers made per night on an elite 40.1 percent shooting from outside got him an invite to participate in the 2024 Starry 3-Point Contest. To cap it off, his clutch play and elevated scoring in the playoffs allowed him to take the 50-win Knicks to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals for their deepest playoff run since 2000. All of this earned him a top-five finish in league MVP voting last spring and now, the honor of being captain of the Knicks.

The Villanova product has been praised and congratulated by many prominent sports figures in and out of the NBA, including Knicks legend Patrick Ewing, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, and New York Jets former NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. But another laudatory tribute from a baseball Hall-of-Famer adds a cherry on top of Brunson’s proverbial celebratory cake.

New Knicks captain Jalen Brunson gets shout out from Yankees legend Derek Jeter

May 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during game six of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees all-time great Derek Jeter recognized Brunson for his stellar season and acknowledged the huge honor he received by being named the next captain of the Knicks, as the Knicks shared on their official X page. The former Yankees captain had this to say to the New Jersey native (h/t Ben Stinar of Fastbreak on SI):

“Jalen, what’s up my brother? I wanted to reach out and say congratulations on being named captain of the New York Knicks. I’ve enjoyed watching you continue to develop, get better year after year and I look forward to that continuing, but also watching you lead the Knicks back to where they belong. So, congrats again, always pulling for you. Wish you all the best,” Jeter said.

Brunson joins an amazing group of guys who have earned the title Captain in New York ? pic.twitter.com/BYPhhDiagX — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 8, 2024

Jeter’s praise of Brunson is the ultimate cap tip from another New York sports leader

Jeter was a model of consistency during his historic career with the Yankees. Aside from leading New York to five World Series wins in his 20-year career, Jeter coupled his nonpareil fielding skills and efficient hitting at the plate with a show of class, grace, and admirable leadership on and off the field.

Hence, the former 14-time MLB All-Star earned the nicknames “The Captain,” and “Captain Clutch.” When he retired from the Majors, he received an overwhelming show of support, including this iconic advertisement that perfectly synthesized the effect he had on the sports world through his leadership and the success that came with it, both individually and from a team standpoint. As the Wall Street Journal shared on YouTube, even Boston Red Sox fans tipped their cap to the Yankees player, proving that he did something exceptional:

Thus, the star shortstop would know better than just about any active or retired superstar in sports the importance of the role that Brunson has now inherited with the Knicks. Jeter pointed out Brunson’s development over the years as one of the things he’s enjoyed watching unfold the most last year. The reigning All-NBA Second Team honoree now has the chance to develop as an even stronger MVP candidate and a galvanizer of troops in the Big Apple. If he does even half the job that Jeter did in the big leagues, the sky will be the limit for him.