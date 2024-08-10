NFL superstar congratulates new Knicks captain on social media

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Brunson will have quite a lot to look back on when the summer of 2024 concludes.

Brunson took the New York Knicks to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. He was one bad draw in the injury department away from potentially getting New York to their first Conference Finals since 2000. The Villanova product finished No. 5 in the NBA in scoring with 28.7 points per game. He made his first All-Star team for it. He made his first All-NBA team for it. He was an MVP candidate for it. And now, he’s the Knicks’ next captain for it.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers congratulates Jalen Brunson on his captaincy

Jan 7, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks off of the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey native heard it, in a good way, from Knicks stars, past and present after earning the prestigious honor. But the bus did not stop there. New York Jets four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers took time out to praise Brunson for his standout season, and for putting on for New York, saying this in his social media tribute (h/t Sports Illustrated):

“Hey Jalen congratulations on being named captain of the New York Knicks. What an incredible honor that is. I love watching you play. You exemplify what it means to be competitively great and you lay it on the line every night for your teammates, so I’m not surprised. Advice I have for you? Just be yourself, I love watching you play and can’t wait to see you with that C on your chest.”

Those are major laudatory words from one of the most accomplished and talented sports stars of all time. Not known for being ultra-outspoken, Rodgers’ flowers prove how much of an impact Brunson is having on the city of New York.

When the Knicks do well, the electricity in the Big Apple permeates. Brunson has done his part to lead the Knicks’ charge back to relevancy, and now, back into championship contention. New York will be among the biggest threats to the defending champion Boston Celtics in the East next year. In the same breath, Rodgers is returning from a torn Achilles he suffered in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season and has one of the best rosters in football behind him as the Jets make their quest for a Super Bowl.

The Knicks star has received plenty of praise from New York’s top athletes

Jul 24, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) talks to New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson before a game against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers is not the only New York sports star to give props to Brunson. New York Yankees former 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge gifted Brunson a signed pair of cleats earlier this summer, telling him to “keep running the city.” Like Brunson and Rodgers, Judge is also carrying the Yankees to a stellar season and the city is hoping he can deliver them their first World Series since the days of Derek Jeter in 2009.

It may seem like it’s almost impossible, but there is a chance that the Knicks, Jets, and Yankees all come away from their respective seasons as champions. All eyes will be on the three stars to deliver. For now, Brunson is the man in New York and Rodgers’ praise further proves that.