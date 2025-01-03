Knicks All-Star awarded for standard-setting December tear

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There hasn’t been anyone quite like New York Knicks superstar Karl-Anthony Towns in the Eastern Conference over the last month.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns wins impressive NBA award

Scoring, playmaking, rebounding. Towns has been the whole nine for the New York Knicks. He was awarded for it accordingly, being named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for the month of December.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The NBA announced the Kentucky product’s honoring on X on Thursday (h/t Posting and Toasting’s Antonio Losada).

Towns earned the top nod out East off the strength of his 23.2 points and imposing 14.6 rebounds on 56.6 percent shooting from the field. He led New York to a blistering 11-2 record in the final month of 2024 and has his Knicks on a nine-game winning streak — the longest in the conference and second-longest in the league — with eight of them coming in December.

Towns to strive toward mark after besting elite East stars

The New Jersey native beat out a competitive field of standout performers in the East, including Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led the East in scoring at 31.9 PPG for the month and spearheaded the Bucks to an NBA Cup title on Dec. 17 — as well as Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum.

Towns will look to keep up his outstanding play in the month of January and beyond and help round the Knicks into playoff form pre and post-All-Star break.