ESPN analyst says Knicks have ‘unlocked’ a different version of All-Star center

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks made two sweeping trades this summer that brought in Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. The trades were met with questions about whether or not the team would become true contenders, but so far they have worked like a charm.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been special for the Knicks

The team is 24-10 to start the season and have won nine consecutive games. On Wednesday against the Jazz, the Knicks still handily won by double digits despite missing Jalen Brunson. Towns finished with a team-high 31 points and 21 rebounds and took over as the top option to get them the win.

Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Towns’ play this season has raised many eyebrows. He is averaging 24.9 points – his most since the 2019-20 season – and a league-leading 13.7 rebounds, a figure that is also a career-high for Towns. Additionally, he is one of the most efficient players in the league, shooting 54.8% from the floor and 44% from three.

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins, who has been known to give the Knicks praise in recent years, took to X to express his thoughts on the wonderful season Towns has had:

“New York definitely has unlocked a different KAT. He’s been on some other s— since he arrived in the City,” Perkins posted on X.

Towns has been a huge addition for the Knicks

Towns’ play has had him in the MVP conversation, and he is playing with a different type of aggression that he didn’t always show while with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Towns had already established himself as a great shooter in Minnesota, but now he is making an impact in every area of the court, even improving on the defensive side.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are a few factors that could contribute to him playing at his best level. Towns is playing in his hometown and under his former coach Tom Thibodeau, while also having a stout team around him.

On paper, this is the best team that Towns has played for, and is the one with the biggest expectations. His play helped the Timberwolves reach the Western Conference Finals last season, and now he has a chance to get the Knicks even further. The Knicks will have a big test coming on Friday, as they take on the red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder on the road. A big game from Towns could further solidify his All-Star case.