Knicks star center is behind in injury recovery timetable

The New York Knicks don’t need to hold their breath over getting Mitchell Robinson back from injury anytime soon.

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson’s far from ankle injury return

According to a Wednesday night report from SNY’s Ian Begley, Robinson is far away from coming back, having said this (h/t Let’s Talk Knicks):

“He is not that close at this point,” Begley simply stated.

Robinson has not played a single game thus far this season after undergoing ankle surgery in April of 2024. The Florida native was originally given a timeline to return in December. That was then widened to a December or January timeframe, as was revealed last fall. Now, the latter end of that timetable could be in jeopardy as well.

Knicks could use Robinson’s rebounding and defense

When last seen in 2023-24, the 26-year-old was the centerpiece of the Knicks’ interior defense. Robinson averaged 8.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per night, serving as a strong rim protector and shot disruptor.

Robinson also took his game to the next level on the offensive glass, averaging the most offensive rebounds in the league with 4.6. That astonishingly outpaced his 3.9 nightly defensive boards. The Knicks could greatly use a man in the middle to beef up their inside attack and preventative front on the other end.

Robinson could be the missing piece to Knicks’ title unit

On the campaign, New York’s offense has shown championship potential as the fifth-highest-scoring team in the league at 117.9 points per game. However, opponents are converting the 11th-best field goal percentage inside the arc against them at 53.2 percent and the Knicks look like they need a gargantuan center that can play next to All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns in spurts to increase their denials in and around the paint.

Once Robinson returns to practice and is cleared for 5-on-5 activity, that’ll give a clearer picture of how soon his return will come. Until then, New York will continue to lean on Precious Achiuwa to man backup center duties with Jericho Sims as a flex option.