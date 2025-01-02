Studs and Duds from Knicks’ ninth-straight win as they defeat Jazz

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are enjoying an impressive nine-game winning streak after securing a victory over the Utah Jazz. Although Jalen Brunson did not play in this game, Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart ensured a strong performance. To find the last time two teammates achieved a 20/20 game (Towns) and a triple-double (Hart) together, one would have to reach back to the 1970s with Willis Reed and Clyde Frazier.

Additionally, stars like Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby had standout performances, while Cameron Payne and Tyler Kolek combined for 13 assists in a 119-103 victory.

Studs and Duds from the Knicks’ win over the Jazz

Bridges has been on a roll for the Knicks

In Jalen Brunson’s absence, the Knicks can turn to two former primary scoring options who are ready to take the lead. Bridges has been impressive, averaging 23.8 points per game since his remarkable performance on Christmas Day. With the pressure of criticism lifted, he can excel as the preferred third option while also stepping up when needed.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Against the Utah Jazz, Bridges scored 27 points on 71% shooting. He started strong with a 10-point first quarter before settling into his rhythm and finding his spots effortlessly. He leads the league in minutes played, which maintains his “Iron Man” reputation. However, this wouldn’t hold true if Bridges weren’t such a positive contributor when he’s on the court.

Not only is he top in minutes played, but he also ranks among the top 20 in plus/minus, leading his team and standing alongside stars like Ja Morant and Luka Doncic. While having strong teammates usually boosts a player’s net rating, Bridges undoubtedly exemplifies what it means to be a great teammate. He consistently plays the right way and rises to the occasion when it matters most, making the Knicks a team in excellent hands.

Back-up point guard duties in great hands

Cameron Payne has been a joy to watch this season as a spark plug off the bench. Before the game, it was announced that Jalen Brunson would be out, leading to Miles McBride starting. However, due to tightness in his hamstring, the responsibility for running the offense shifted to Payne, who didn’t disappoint. He finished the game with eight points, nine assists, and three steals, igniting the Garden with a demoralizing three-pointer in transition.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Tyler Kolek has also been impressive during his time in the G League. In the tip-off tournament, he averaged 19 points and 7.8 assists, followed by a remarkable performance where he scored 36 points and dished out 11 assists in his first regular-season G League game just hours before playing at the Garden. Against the Jazz, Kolek showed poise beyond his years, contributing four assists and helping his team secure two victories in one day.

The rookie point guard may carve out a role for himself in the rotation, making coaching decisions challenging down the stretch—though that’s the kind of dilemma a coach wants. Coach Thibodeau commented on Kolek’s ability to play two games in one day: “It says a lot about him… I love him; he’s in the gym all the time.”

Takeaways from the Knicks’ win over the Jazz

New York is just half a game behind the second seed and has been dominating the competition over the past month. A significant challenge awaits as the Knicks travel to Oklahoma City to face a Thunder team that has also been on a hot streak. Winners of seven straight games, the Thunder, with Isaiah Hartenstein, will not back down easily. However, in a matchup like this, as long as Karl-Anthony Towns performs well, the rest of the team will likely follow suit.