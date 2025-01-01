Knicks: Good news and bad news from 119-113 victory over Jazz

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Despite being shorthanded, the New York Knicks keep on rolling, defeating the Utah Jazz at home by a score of 119-113 on Wednesday. The Knicks have won nine games in a row and are now 24-10 on the season, while the Jazz have lost five consecutive games and are 7-25 on the season.

Josh Hart had another outstanding game for the Knicks

With the Knicks missing both Jalen Brunson (calf) and Miles McBride (hamstring), they would need some extra playmaking from their other guys, and Josh Hart filled that void tremendously.

He recorded 12 assists, part of his second consecutive triple-double in which he also had 15 points and 14 rebounds. Hart is the first Knicks player since Michael Ray Richardson in 1981 to record a triple-double in back-to-back games, per SNY’s Ian Begley.

They recorded 31 assists as a team and turned the ball over just 13 times. They played smart, clean basketball that helped fuel their offensive attack and claw their way to another win.

Hart’s energy helped jolt a Knicks team that was missing their two offensive engines. He is continuing a career season in which he seems to make a positive impact everywhere on the court.

Karl-Anthony Towns shined as the Knicks’ first option

Karl-Anthony Towns became the Knicks’ top option without Brunson, and he continued his dominant season with a big performance against the Jazz.

He recorded 31 points and 21 rebounds, good for his third consecutive double-double and his third game with 20 or more rebounds since Dec. 15. Towns was efficient with his scoring, shooting 10-for-20 from the field and 3-for-6 from three, and was a +11 on the night.

The big man has been phenomenal in his first season with the Knicks, and he stepped up big time on a night when they needed the others to step up. It seems as though teams don’t have much of an answer for him, and he looks like the best version of himself he has ever been.

OG Anunoby and Cameron Payne brought energy on defense

The tenacious effort on defense from OG Anunoby and Cameron Payne helped the Knicks shut down the Jazz, who shot just 40% from the floor and 30% from three as a team.

Anunoby recorded three steals and two blocks and held Lauri Markkanen to just 16 points on 6-for-22 shooting from the floor and 1-for-10 from three. He showcased the defensive versatility he has brought all season, and his effort on that end allowed the Knicks to score 34 fastbreak points.

Payne got the start in place of the injured Brunson and McBride and recorded three steals of his own. Despite shooting just 2-for-9 from the floor, he finished the game as a +8 thanks to his hustle and energy on the defensive end, which was critical for the Knicks to come out with the win.

Overview

The Knicks steamrolled through the easy part of the schedule, but it will get tougher from here for them. Their next game is against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road on Friday, a team that is currently first in the Western Conference with a 27-5 record along with a 12-game winning streak.