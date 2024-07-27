Knicks achieve highest preseason win total in two decades

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

As Amar’e Stoudemire once said, the New York Knicks are back. After winning 50 regular season games and making it within one game of the Eastern Conference Finals, the New York Knicks come into next season with the likelihood of repeating their success, according to oddsmakers.

New York’s preseason win total is the highest it’s been in 20 years

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook places the Knicks’ preseason win total at 53.5. That is the highest preseason mark the Knicks have boasted since the 1993-1994 season, when they entered with a preseason win total of 56, according to Sports Odds History.

New York’s mark is the third-highest win total in the NBA, trailing just the Boston Celtics (58.5) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (56.5)

The high win total is also only the second time this century that the Knicks have had a preseason win total of 50 or more wins, joining the 2013-2014 team, who did not live up to expectations.

Knicks made significant progress as a franchise last season

Last season marked the Knicks third 50-win season since 2000, and their first since 2012-2013. As a result, head coach Tom Thibodeau recently had his contract extended by the Knicks, keeping him as the head coach through 2028.

Knicks now have lofty expectations following the addition of Mikal Bridges

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The addition of Mikal Bridges has certainly played a role in the expectations the Knicks now carry. New York was able to add Bridges, re-sign OG Anunoby, and extend Jalen Brunson’s contract all while losing just one rotation player from last season in Isaiah Hartenstein.

In addition to their preseason win total, the Knicks have the fifth-best odds to win the NBA Finals (+900), and the third-best odds to win the Eastern Conference (+470).