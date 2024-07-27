The Knicks have two 6th Man of the Year candidates

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are gearing up for the 2024-25 season, which represents one of their best opportunities to win a championship in decades. Led by star point guard Jalen Brunson, the Knicks have recently secured Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets and extended OG Anunoby. One final move at center to pair with Mitchell Robinson could be the missing link to a deep playoff push.

New York Knicks: Poised for a Championship Run in 2024-25

However, two of last season’s starters have been transitioned into rotational roles, positioning the Knicks as prime candidates for the 6th Man of the Year award next season.

Donte DiVincenzo: A New Role Off the Bench

Donte DiVincenzo is set for another big year, but this time coming off the bench. Last season, the veteran set the Knicks’ single-season three-point shooting record, playing 81 games and posting a .401 hit rate from downtown. He averaged a career-high 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

DiVincenzo shot .443 from the field over 29.1 minutes per game across 63 starts. Now, as a bench piece, the sharp-shooter not only has the scoring prowess to lead the race for the 6th Man of the Year award, but his defensive vision also stands out. He is a pure playmaker, and the Knicks value him significantly, having secured him with a solid four-year, $46.8 million deal. Donte is headed into the second year of that contract, set to count $11.4 million against the cap this upcoming season.

Josh Hart: Energy Off the Bench

Josh Hart is equally in the mix for the prestigious award, known for providing unparalleled energy last season. While he may not have averaged as many points as DiVincenzo, he managed 9.4 points this past campaign, shooting .434 from the field. He also played in 81 games, including 42 starts. Hart averaged 8.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 0.9 blocks per game. His defensive qualities and rebounding abilities are exceptional, making him a competitor and a vital teammate in this dynamic.

Team Depth and Potential

The Knicks boast plenty of depth and quality starting talent to compete against some of the best teams in basketball next season. While staying healthy remains a key factor, they have plenty of experienced assets off the bench to help support any injuries or deficiencies that may arise.