Knicks’ $6 million investment could be an asset at center

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The addition of Karl-Anthony Towns significantly addresses one of the Knicks‘ most pressing weaknesses at the center position. With Mitchell Robinson expected to be unavailable until the new year—and ongoing concerns about his long-term health and availability—the arrival of Towns offers a reliable solution. However, questions remain about the depth behind Towns, a concern that may have been answered during Tuesday’s game.

Precious Achiuwa Steps Up in Key Role for the Knicks

Precious Achiuwa, the Knicks’ $6 million investment this offseason, delivered an impressive performance, recording 16 rebounds and scoring 20 points on 8–15 shooting. Achiuwa also added three assists and shot 2–3 from beyond the arc. His aggressive play on the offensive boards, where he collected six rebounds, provided crucial second-chance opportunities, helping the Knicks secure a 111–105 victory.

Achiuwa logged 35 minutes in the game, tying Miles McBride for the team high. Though listed as a power forward, Achiuwa demonstrated versatility, while Jericho Sims anchored the center position, pulling down 10 rebounds. Together, the two contributed a combined 26 rebounds, showing their ability to step up in the absence of the starting lineup.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Depth Behind Towns Offers Hope

Head coach Tom Thibodeau is likely feeling more confident about the Knicks’ depth behind Towns, especially in the first few months of the season when Robinson will be out. There had been rumors the team might seek additional reinforcements on the market, but the performances of Achiuwa and Sims suggest the Knicks may already have adequate backup options.

Although Sims has some defensive limitations, he showed his value on the boards. Meanwhile, the Knicks also have rookie second-round pick Ariel Hukporti, a 6’11”, 246-pound big man. In Tuesday’s game, Hukporti contributed five rebounds and eight points in 22 minutes off the bench. While he’s still in development and not yet ready for a significant role, the Knicks are investing in his potential and will continue to work on his progress.

Achiuwa’s Commitment to New York

Precious Achiuwa turned down several more lucrative offers from other teams to remain with the Knicks, a club where he believes he can make a meaningful impact. His decision to stay is already paying off, as seen by his standout performance on Tuesday. Achiuwa also proved his worth during last season’s playoffs, where he made nine appearances, averaging 5.2 points and 4.2 rebounds over 20.4 minutes per game.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

During the 49 regular-season games he played with the Knicks last year, Achiuwa averaged 7.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting an impressive .525 from the field. He provides solid depth at power forward behind OG Anunoby and can also serve as a small-ball center. Despite being only 6’8″, Achiuwa’s massive wingspan allows him to compensate for his height, making him a versatile asset for the Knicks.

Knicks’ Depth Eases Pressure as Season Approaches

With Achiuwa and Sims stepping up, and the Knicks developing young talents like Hukporti, the team’s depth behind Towns looks far more secure than initially anticipated. Thibodeau can feel more confident heading into the new season, knowing that even without Robinson, his bench has the ability to contribute effectively. The next few months will be critical for the Knicks as they navigate the season, but the signs are encouraging that they have the necessary pieces in place to maintain their competitive edge.