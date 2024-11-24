Knicks $212.5 million investment starting to show he’s worth the money

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Knicks two-way forward OG Anunoby is showing tremendous growth offensively. This past summer, he signed a hefty five-year, $212.5 million contract to stay with the Knicks, which many thought was an overpay considering that he has never made an All-Star team.

OG Anunoby has been phenomenal for the Knicks this season

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

However, his impact has been nothing short of great this season and he is showing why he was worth such a big financial commitment. Saturday night against the Utah Jazz, Anunoby had his best offensive performance of the season with a season-high 27 points and 7-for-12 from outside the arc. He also had three steals and two blocks on the defensive side of the ball.

Anunoby has taken a huge leap in terms of scoring this season. In the month of November, he is averaging 20.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game on 51.8% shooting from the field and 42.9% from three. He has quickly become a key piece to their offense and is a big reason why the Knicks are one of the best-scoring teams in the league.

Oftentimes, players who contribute more offensively will take a step back defensively. However, that has not been the case with Anunoby, as he is still getting it done on that side of the ball with an average of 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game so far this season.

Anunoby has maintained good health this season

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Additionally, and perhaps the most important aspect of his game so far this season, Anunoby has stayed on the court. Last season, he missed over a month with an elbow injury during the regular season and then missed most of the second round of the playoffs after suffering a hamstring strain.

This season, he has started in all 16 games for the Knicks this season and is making a big impact like no other. He has by far the highest plus-minus on the Knicks this season at +91, with the next highest being Jalen Brunson at +67. Simply put, the Knicks are a completely different team with Anunoby versus without him.

Anunoby will have his next opportunity to continue his hot November when he and the Knicks take on the Denver Nuggets on Monday. That game is scheduled to tip off at 9 P.M. EST.