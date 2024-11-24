Knicks guard looks spry working way back from hampering injury

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks could surely use Miles McBride back, and recent footage of the two-way wing in shootaround shows him coming along in his recovery.

Miles McBride looks sharp in shootaround amid knee injury

Per New York Basketball, McBride took the floor ahead of their matchup against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center on Saturday and got some shots up pregame. The West Virginia product put his sweet stroke on full display in several areas of the court (h/t Jed Katz of New York Knicks on SI).

Knicks missed McBride in loss to Jazz

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Knicks (9-7) were winners of four straight before dropping their last contest to the Jazz on Saturday. New York may have stood a better fighting chance against Utah in the 121-106 defeat had McBride been active, as their bench combined for an underwhelming 16 points on the affair.

The 24-year-old talent has been out for that entire five-game stretch. He last played in the Knicks’ 124-123 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 13 before going down with Patella Femoral Syndrome, per SNY (via Yahoo Sports).

McBride could be a 6MOTY performer for the Knicks upon return

Overall, McBride has been a bright spot for the Knicks in 2024-25. He’s averaged 10.7 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals on 37.9 percent shooting from three-point range. The Ohio native started the year as an early Sixth Man of the Year candidate to watch for and will look to climb back up to that level of play upon his return.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said that the former second-round pick from 2021 is close to coming back but has more progress to make in his recovery, per New York Basketball. The team will be monitoring his ailment day-by-day in the meantime.