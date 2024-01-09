How the Knicks can fill their Immanuel Quickley void

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks‘ recent trade for former Toronto Raptors small forward O.G. Anunoby came with its share of perks and downsides. On the one hand, the Knicks solidified their perimeter defense further with the reigning 2023 NBA steals leader and brought on Previous Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn as capable reserves.

On the other hand, they relinquished more scoring than they got back in return, and a big hole will be left in their second unit without Immanuel Quickley in town.

How Will the Knicks Approach Bench Scoring Without Immanuel Quickley’s Services?

Having packed his bags for Toronto alongside RJ Barrett, Quickley’s 15.1 points per game at the time of his departure are now missing without a comparable replacement.

Tim McMahon had this to say on a recent episode of his Hoops Collective podcast, urging the Knicks to make a push for Utah Jazz guards Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton, saying:

“The Knicks’ front office needs to be on the phone canvasing the trade market, finding other potential replacements for Immanuel Quickley in the rotation,” MacMahon started. “If I’m them, I’m on the phone with the Utah Jazz talking Jordan Clarkson, talking Collin Sexton.”

Among combo guards, there are few that can measure up to the scoring ability that Clarkson possesses. Clarkson has long been a Sixth Man of the Year candidate, winning the award in 2021 behind 18.4 points per game.

Jordan Clarkson is the Among the Closest Comparisons to Quickley in the League

Since emerging as a perennial candidate in 2018-9, Clarkson’s per 36-minute averages have exceeded his per-game averages and proven him to be the 20.8 PPG Scorer he blossomed into in his first year as a starter last season.

Clarkson would give the Knicks as good an offensive threat as there is at any position off the bench. He’s currently earning $23.48 million this season, and his contract will taper off in 2024-25 and 2025-26 at roughly $14 million per year, making him a reasonable target financially.

The Knicks Might Want to Entertain Collin Sexton as Well

Sexton also brings scoring punch to the floor and does so with an infectious tenacity that would match well with the energy of the Madison Square Garden crowd and overall Knicks fanbase. His 16 PPG on 47.7 percent shooting from the floor would give the Knicks an efficient bucket-getter behind Jalen Brunson.

Sexton will make roughly $37 million between 2024-25 and the final year of his deal on 2025-26.

The Knicks’ main priority is bringing an All-Star talent or better on board before the Feb. 8 trade deadline. Whether or not talks intensify for one of their current targets, the Utah Jazz backcourt duo will be an intriguing pursuit for Leon Rose and the front office.