Knicks have competition for top trade target

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

After acquiring F OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors, the New York Knicks have started to pivot towards adding another premier player to the team. Most notably, Atlanta Hawks G Dejounte Murray has frequently been in trade rumors as a potential fit with the Knicks. However, New York won’t be the only suitors for the former all-star.

NBA Insider reports a potential reunion between Dejounte Murray and his former team

On Tuesday, NBA Insider Shams Charania reported on FanDuel TV that the San Antonio Spurs have “exploratory interest” in acquiring Murray from the Hawks. Murray suited up for San Antonio for the first five seasons of his career from 2016-2022, being selected to the All-Star team in the 2021-2022 season.

Charania detailed the wealth of draft picks and other assets that San Antonio possesses that can put them in a prime position for a potential reunion with the 27-year-old.

Adding Murray can make the Knicks more dynamic

For the Knicks, adding Murray makes sense from a basketball standpoint. Murray gives the Knicks a second ball handler and shot creator in the backcourt, taking the pressure off of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

Murray would also make the Knicks more dynamic defensively, as he has made an all-defense team in his career, and was the NBA steals leader in the 2021-2022 season.

The Hawks seem open to moving star players

Murray’s current team, the Atlanta Hawks, have struggled mightily this season, as they’ve limped to a 14-21 record and are currently out of the playoff picture. The team’s poor performance has led many teams around the association to believe that much of their roster will be available for trade at the trade deadline, including Murray.

As of Tuesday, January 9th, Murray is now eligible to be traded, meaning trade rumors surrounding his name will surely ramp up. Expect the Knicks to be heavily involved, and while there will be immense competition to acquire the star guard, New York has plenty of assets to put themselves in a prime position to add Murray to an already deep Knicks team.