Former Knicks star has ‘unfinished business’ with new team after recent trade

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Julius Randle recently divulged the gratitude he has for the New York Knicks while also expressing his closure with the five-year tenure he enjoyed in the City That Never Sleeps.

Julius Randle became an NBA star with the Knicks

Randle resurrected the Knicks from a place of proverbial destitution at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings to their first playoff berth in 2021 since 2013. He made two All-NBA and three All-Star teams in New York while averaging 22.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game during his stint.

Though he experienced well-documented struggles in the playoffs while on Broadway, Randle was a pillar for the franchise who found himself dealt away to Minnesota in exchange for fellow All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Randle is thankful for his Knicks stint & focused on the next chapter of his career

Now that he won’t be the No. 2 option on a stacked Knicks roster with championship aspirations, he sounded off on his experience with the franchise and the new mission he is on for the upcoming campaign, saying this per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post:

“My whole thing has always been since the day I got here is control what you can control. And if that opportunity presented itself, I would’ve been ready for it. It didn’t,” Randle said about waging a Finals run with the Knicks next season. “And honestly, I’m really happy and excited and blessed. I’ve got unfinished business here. And that’s what I’m choosing to focus on.”

Randle may seek blood in brewing Knicks-Wolves rivalry next season

The Kentucky product also stated that it was a “blessing” to play at Madison Square Garden every night, which serves as his most memorable takeaway from playing for the storied franchise. However, his tone could also hint at what could be a burning desire to make the franchise pay for trading him this offseason.

As a natural competitor, Randle may get extra motivation to show New York what they could have had next time out. Tensions already flared in Minnesota’s preseason matchup against New York on Sunday, where fellow former Knicks star Donte DiVincenzo talked trash to the Knicks’ bench during and after the contest.

Madison Square Garden has been a stomping ground for elite players to put up historic scoring outings, and Randle could add his name to a long list of memorable performances including Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and DeMar DeRozan among others. Nevertheless, the Texas native left a lasting impact on the Knicks, and the championship-caliber foundation they established would not have been possible had he not put the team on his back.