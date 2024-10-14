Knicks’ star acquisition gives a sneak-peak into his insane production

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When the New York Knicks acquired Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves, they also took on his massive four-year, $220.4 million designated veteran extension. Towns will count $49.2 million against the salary cap this season, with that number set to rise, leading to a player option worth $61 million during the 2027–28 season.

Addressing Multiple Needs with One Move

The Knicks were clearly seeking better spacing and a solution at center, and in Towns, they found a player who addresses multiple issues. While losing Julius Randle at power forward will impact their physicality inside, Towns more than compensates for that loss, offering increased scoring potential and versatility.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

At 28 years old, Towns spent the first seven years of his career as a center before transitioning to power forward in the past two seasons. During his time at center, he consistently posted double-digit rebound averages, a figure that dipped slightly with his position change. Now, returning to his natural spot in the Knicks’ lineup, his rebounding dominance is expected to shine through.

Towns Shows His Value in Preseason

The four-time All-Star is already giving Knicks fans a glimpse of the value he brings to the starting five. In Sunday night’s preseason 115-110 win against his former team, the Timberwolves, Towns played 29 minutes and scored 16 points while shooting 5-of-13 from the field and 2-of-6 from three-point range.

However, it wasn’t just his scoring that stood out—Towns grabbed 16 rebounds and recorded three steals, showcasing his ability to dominate the boards and contribute defensively. This is precisely the impact the Knicks envisioned when they made the bold decision to acquire him.

Stellar Stats from Last Season

Last season, Towns averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and three assists while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc. If he can maintain those shooting percentages with the Knicks, he will easily surpass 20 points per game while contributing double-digit rebounds—a performance that more than justifies the departures of Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Replacing DiVincenzo and Adjusting Roles

Although DiVincenzo’s departure stings, the Knicks were planning to feature him as a bench player. Now, they will rely on Miles McBride as their primary shooter off the bench. Towns’ transition to Madison Square Garden won’t come without challenges, as the pressure will be intense, and expectations are sky-high for the franchise.

The Knicks’ Championship Aspirations

The Knicks are entering the 2024–25 season with championship aspirations. Moving two of their most important players, including Randle, just weeks before the start of the regular season was a bold move, but President Leon Rose has made calculated risks in his efforts to reshape the team. With Towns under contract for the next four seasons, the Knicks have solidified a young core with the potential to compete for multiple championships within that time frame.

The Long-Term Plan with Towns

In the end, Randle’s departure was likely imminent, as he was heading into the final year of his deal before a player option kicks in next season. That uncertainty complicated the Knicks’ long-term plans. By acquiring Towns, the Knicks now have a much larger championship window, extending beyond just one season and providing stability for years to come.

The Knicks’ front office has positioned the team for success, and with Towns anchoring the frontcourt, New York may have found the missing piece in their pursuit of a championship.