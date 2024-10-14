Timberwolves star throws shade at Knicks for trading Donte DiVincenzo

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Sunday’s preseason game between the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves had all of the drama. Donte DiVincenzo, the former Knicks guard who was traded to the Wolves two weeks ago in the Karl-Anthony Towns blockbuster, had a few intense moments during the game.

Donte DiVincenzo got into with members of the Knicks’ coaching staff

During the first quarter, DiVincenzo was captured jawing toward the Knicks’ bench. Microphones picked up the guard saying, “This is what happens when they let you run the show.” DiVincenzo followed up postgame by saying that he was joking with Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau about not being able to finish around the rim.

The intensity was not secluded to that moment, however, as after the final buzzer sounded, DiVincenzo and Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson exchanged a few words. The two were eventually separated, but there is clearly some sort of rift between the guard and his former team.

Anthony Edwards defended his new teammate

Timberwolves rising superstar Anthony Edwards came at the defense of his new teammate and understood why he may have been playing with an extra chip on his shoulder Sunday.

“You can’t be mad at him, man,” Edwards said via ESPN’s Chris Herring. “He makes all the right plays and shoots the cover off the ball. New York is definitely going to miss him.”

DiVincenzo and Edwards put on display the lethal scoring the pair could provide. Edwards scored a game-high 31 points in 27 minutes and shot 8-for-13 from three-point range, and DiVincenzo added 15 points and seven assists. Despite that, New York was able to mount a comeback to remain undefeated in the preseason, winning the game by a score of 115-110 behind Jalen Brunson’s 24 points.

The Knicks needed to make the trade to complete the roster

The Knicks had DiVincenzo for one season last year and he endured a breakout campaign, averaging 15.5 points per game and setting the franchise record for most threes in a season with 283. The trade that saw him and All-Star Julius Randle depart for Minnesota sent shockwaves across the league, but it was a move the Knicks needed to make in order to have a more complete roster.

The next time the two teams play each other will be Dec. 19 in Minnesota. That game now has become a must-watch as the Knicks and Timberwolves may have launched a rivalry as a result of the trade.