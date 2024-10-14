The Knicks have made a new enemy

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks knew their preseason matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves would bring some tension. Recently, the Knicks traded Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns. While Randle appeared to be on his best behavior, DiVincenzo found himself in a heated exchange with Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson, the father of Knicks’ star Jalen Brunson.

Tension Between DiVincenzo and Rick Brunson

It was clear that DiVincenzo still harbors some unresolved emotions from his time in New York. Although he expressed a desire to address the issues privately, the tension was on full display during Sunday night’s game.

“My relationship with Jalen – that’s my brother, my best friend,” DiVincenzo said, as reported by the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy. “That’s a separate relationship. I said I’ll talk about that privately [with Rick] and figure that out.”

Knicks Win, But Rivalry Is Born

Despite the drama, the Knicks secured a 115–110 victory. However, a new rivalry seems to be brewing between the Knicks and the Timberwolves, who now boast two former Knicks stars.

DiVincenzo put on a stellar performance, scoring 15 points on 6–11 shooting, while also dishing out seven assists and grabbing three rebounds. Towns, in his debut for New York, contributed 16 points, 16 rebounds, and three steals. Both teams clearly benefited from the trade, with the Timberwolves getting strong production from DiVincenzo and the Knicks seeing immediate value in Towns.

Anthony Edwards Weighs In on DiVincenzo’s Impact

After the game, Minnesota star Anthony Edwards commented on DiVincenzo’s departure from New York, acknowledging that the Knicks will miss his contributions. Edwards noted that DiVincenzo set a franchise record for three-pointers made last season and was expected to play a key role off the bench this year.

“You can’t be mad at him, man,” Edwards said, as reported by ESPN’s Chris Herring. “He makes all the right plays and shoots the cover off the ball. New York is definitely going to miss him.”

McBride’s Opportunity to Step Up

In the wake of DiVincenzo’s departure, the Knicks are looking to Miles McBride to take over his shooting responsibilities while providing stronger defense. Though McBride may not have the same playmaking ability, he is a superior defender and actually posted a higher three-point percentage on fewer attempts last season. The hope is that McBride’s role will expand, helping to make up for the loss of DiVincenzo’s scoring.

Knicks Poised for a Big Year

Despite the changes, the Knicks are preparing for a strong season. Their recent departures believed they would be key pieces on a championship-caliber team, but the front office made a strategic decision to retool the starting five. The addition of Towns not only fills a significant void at center but also improves the team’s spacing and offensive versatility.

As the Knicks move forward, they’ll rely on their restructured roster to compete for a deep playoff run, with new rivalries and lingering tensions adding intrigue to the season ahead.



