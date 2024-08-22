ESPN makes bold prediction that Knicks will contend for Eastern Conference crown in 2024

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have their best-looking roster in well over a decade, with Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Julius Randle leading one of the deepest teams in the entire league. Coming off of a season where they won 50 regular season games and finished second in the Eastern Conference, their expectations are the highest it has been in quite some time.

The Knicks are projected to be one of the league’s best teams

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN posted predictions for each East team heading into the 2024-25 season, and they have New York improving off of their success last season by winning 53 games while repeating as second place in the conference behind the defending champion Boston Celtics.

“The Knicks and the 76ers are neck and neck in our predictive standings, at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, with a budding tristate rivalry after an exciting six-game first-round series last season. The Nova Knicks” will rally behind breakout point guard Jalen Brunson and recently re-signed OG Anunoby, while the 76ers are hoping their superstar trio of Paul George, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey can push Philadelphia to the Finals,” wrote ESPN’s staff.

The Knicks have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the Philadelphia 76ers signing Paul George, the argument can be made that the Knicks are still a deeper and more talented team. Philadelphia has the better trio, but New York has two all-stars in Brunson and Randle, two of the best wing defenders in OG Anunoby and Bridges, and a very talented bench unit that includes Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart.

The main stipulation that could get in their way is what stopped them from making a run last season: health. Last season, they played the entire second half including the playoffs without Randle, and were missing Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson for a greater chunk of the second round against the Indiana Pacers. Hart and Brunson also dealt with injuries late in the series that ultimately sealed the Knicks’ fate.

However, health is not a factor that can be easily predicted, so if they are able to remain in good health throughout the season, there should be no reason why New York doesn’t have a strong campaign and potentially reach the Eastern Conference Finals at the very least. They will be up for the challenge of having to topple the Celtics for the crown, but as currently constructed, they are well equipped to do so.