Could the Knicks’ latest defensive signing see minutes during the regular season?

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Transitioning into the NBA has been the deal breaker for many collegiate standouts. The New York Knicks are hoping that former All-Big 12 first-team member Kevin McCullar Jr.’s work ethic and tremendous accomplishments at the collegiate level will make him a solid pickup in the second round.

The Knicks signed Kevin McCullar Jr. to a two-way deal

Kansas graduate senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) reacts after sinking a three against Kansas State in the first half of the Sunflower Showdown inside Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Credit: Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Drafted by Phoenix, who traded his rights to New York, McCullar, a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award three years in a row, has just signed a two-way deal with the New York Knicks. Establishing himself in the rotation is far-fetched, but the Knicks are a physical team, and if injuries were to affect any position, having insurance at the forward spot is most important.

What is McCullar bringing to the Knicks’ backcourt?

Standing at 6-foot-6, the agile McCullar is comfortable with the ball in his hands. His willingness to be a playmaker paired with a confident stroke allowed him to be one of two players in the NCAA to average better than 18 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

A career-high 34 points in a win against Yale saw Kevin shoot 61% from the floor and knock down four three-pointers on seven attempts. A knee injury to McCullar took headlines when it was reported that he wouldn’t be able to participate in the NCAA tournament last season.

How McCullar could earn some playing time

This setback may have likely dropped his stock in the draft, but McCullar has all the potential to be integral in an NBA rotation. He will be participating primarily in the G-League in his first year with the Knicks, and in a more ‘youth-centered’ destination, there’s a possibility that he’d see the floor sooner.

New York’s head coach Tom Thibodeau, would have to be wowed by McCullar out of the gate, but Kevin’s defensive acumen and tenacity on defense at the point of attack will raise eyebrows in the coming months.

Per league rules, McCullar can spend up to 45 days with the franchise’s NBA team before they must give him a guaranteed NBA contract. Playing time won’t be guaranteed for McCullar, but with a stellar G-league showing the rookie may get a first-class seat to watch the most historic Knicks run in NBA history.