Knicks name Jalen Brunson as the 36th captain in franchise history

The New York Knicks have formally announced that Jalen Brunson, who recently received a massive $156.5 million extension, was named their 36th captain in franchise history. After having an incredible season where he finished top in MVP voting, Brunson was given the honor of being named the team captain, which further emphasizes that he’s the face of this burgeoning franchise. While not a transaction, it’s another decision that solidifies this core as the one that they’re pushing all in for.

A tenure that started as a seemingly head-scratching overpay to some has become one of the best moves in the Knicks’ entire history, and now Jalen Brunson earns the honor of being the team captain.

Jalen Brinson Named the Knicks’ 36th Captain

Last season was a remarkable one for Jalen Brunson, who leaped from a good player to a great one who can potentially lead a team to the NBA Finals. He’s going to inherit the responsibility of being the face of a franchise vying for an NBA title, and there’s an official title that will come with those duties.

It’s not a shocker that he was their choice for a team captain; he’s one of the most remarkable players they’ve had in the 21st Century and he’s become a great leader. Whether it’s accepting an extension this offseason to allow the Knicks to have more cap flexibility to go out and make more moves this summer and next.

A selfless act that puts the team above the player when you absolutely didn’t have to is the kind of thing that wins a fanbase over, and it clearly won the franchise over as well. Jalen Brunson is already one of the most beloved athletes in New York, and he has a chance to enshrine himself in the city’s history forever.

Being the captain of the New York Knicks is already a high honor, but their sights are set on bringing home an NBA title to a city that desperately wants on. They’ll have a lot to overcome thanks to the Boston Celtics, but they’re going to have their best foot forward with a captain publicly named and arguably their best roster in over 20 years currently being in place.