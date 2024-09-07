3 bold predictions for the Knicks in the 2024-25 season

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks’ expectations for the 2024-25 season are the highest they have been in quite some time. With Mikal Bridges now added to a team that already was looking dangerous, New York is now set up to potentially topple the Boston Celtics for the Eastern Conference crown.

With the amount this year’s team could achieve, the sky is the limit for them, and for once, an appearance in the NBA Finals seems within reach. Here are three bold predictions for the Knicks this upcoming season:

1. OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges will both make an All-Defense team

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks have two of the best wing defenders in the NBA in Bridges and OG Anunoby, which are the perfect combination to stop a team’s best perimeter players. Anunoby was a force on the defensive end when he was traded to New York last season, averaging 1.7 steals and a block in 23 regular games with them. In that same sample size, he had a ridiculous plus-minus of +353.

Anunoby missed a lot of time with injuries last season, which hurt the Knicks on both ends of the floor. If he is able to stay healthy this season, making either first-team or second-team All-Defense is certainly possible.

As for Bridges, he was a member of first-team All-Defense with the Phoenix Suns in 2022, averaging 1.2 steals per game that season. Last year with the Brooklyn Nets was a bit of a down year defensively for him, as he had to focus on his offense more given that he was the team’s No. 1 option.

However, his scoring responsibility on the Knicks is significantly lower, as he is the team’s third option on the floor like he was while in Phoenix. This will allow Bridges to focus on his defense more, and playing for head coach Tom Thibodeau could maximize his defensive ceiling. It would be a safe bet to think he will be in strong consideration for an All-Defense team this year.

2. Donte DiVincenzo will be a finalist for Sixth Man of The Year

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Donte DiVincenzo just had his best season as a pro, but will now have to relinquish his starting spot for Bridges. The sharpshooter will likely be the team’s seventh guy off the bench, as Josh Hart will likely see the floor slightly more thanks to his versatility.

It is still unclear how DiVincenzo will fit in with a team that now has so many top options at their disposal, but he has experience playing in a reserve role, as he came off the bench with the Milwaukee Bucks and spent half of his games with the Golden State Warriors in that role.

DiVincenzo’s game is easily adaptable to a bench role, as most of his buckets come off of catch-and-shoot three-pointers. There will be fewer available shots for him, however, which could impact his ability to get heavily involved in the offense.

Despite that, DiVincenzo has the ability to put up big scoring numbers at any given moment. He also grew his game a ton last year, being more dynamic as a shot creator. If he is able to replicate that same skillset, he may be in the running for Sixth Man of The Year.

3. The Knicks will reach the NBA Finals in the 2024-25 season

Saying that a team will reach the finals is perhaps the boldest prediction one could possibly make, but the Knicks have all of the tools to make a run at the league’s biggest stage.

Anunoby and Bridges are the perfect combination to slow down Celtics’ stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and New York has a true playoff riser in Jalen Brunson. They also have the proper complementary pieces such as DiVincenzo, Hart, and Miles McBride that can be plugged in at any moment and provide an instant impact.

Of course, a lot of their playoff success will be dependent on team health and whether or not Julius Randle can overcome his playoff struggles. But if all of their pieces are clicking at the same time, the Knicks will certainly be one of the favorites this season and have a realistic chance of reaching the finals and potentially ending the title drought that has spanned 51 years.