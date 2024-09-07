Knicks’ Jalen Brunson seen working out with former teammate in new video

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is still staying in touch with the guy who used to be his backup, as he was seen in a new video working out with his former teammate Immanuel Quickley, who is now a member of the Toronto Raptors.

Jalen Brunson playing pickup with Immanuel Quickley MY HEARTTTT



Quickley was Brunson’s backup point guard for a season and a half until he was traded to the Raptors as part of the deal that saw OG Anunoby come to New York. Across three and a half seasons with the Knicks, Quickley averaged 12.9 points and finished as the runner-up for the Sixth Man of The Year award in the 2022-23 season.

Immanuel Quickley and Knicks’ Jalen Brunson got big pay-days this summer

Both players cashed in big checks this offseason, as Brunson signed a four-year, $156 million extension to stay with the Knicks long-term, and Quickley inked a five-year, $162 million deal with the Raptors to be their point guard of the future.

New York would have loved to keep Brunson and Quickley together for the long haul, but they had to make a decision between them to avoid salary cap restraints, and choosing Brunson was a no-brainer.

The Knicks and the Raptors are in two different phases, as New York is preparing to contend for the finals this season while Toronto is rebuilding around Quickley and fellow former Knick RJ Barrett. Nevertheless, it is good to see Brunson still working out with his former teammate even though they no longer play for the same team.