Knicks could lean on project center to step up and fill weakest link

The New York Knicks are fully aware that they could use an upgrade at the center position alongside Mitchell Robinson. However, rather than aggressively pursuing a high-profile addition, the team has opted for patience, waiting for the right opportunity. While they haven’t brought in a seasoned veteran with major upside, the Knicks feel confident in their current roster and are willing to see if one of their own can rise to the occasion.

Knicks’ In-House Options: Achiuwa, Randle, and Sims

At the moment, the Knicks have Precious Achiuwa, who recently signed a one-year, $6 million deal, along with Julius Randle, and Jericho Sims, one of their developmental projects. The Knicks guaranteed Sims’ contract for the upcoming season, paying him $2.1 million on a club option.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

While Sims is entering his third year with the team, he saw limited action last season, averaging just 13 minutes per game, a career low. In 45 appearances and 11 starts, Sims posted two points, 3.3 rebounds, and an impressive .691 shooting percentage from the field.

Sims’ Athletic Potential and Defensive Challenges

Sims has the physical attributes to be a solid center, boasting impressive athleticism. However, he still has several areas for improvement. One of Sims’ most significant issues has been defensive lapses, often finding himself out of position and compromising the team’s defensive alignment. For Sims to carve out a role on Tom Thibodeau’s team, improving his defense will be crucial.

Last season, Sims recorded a 121.5 defensive rating, a figure he needs to drastically improve. This offseason, he has been working on short-range shooting and defensive positioning, which will be key with new additions like Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby on the wings. With elite defenders around him, Sims’ ability to crash the boards and effectively move the ball will be vital for the Knicks’ success.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Internal Development vs. Trade Market

The Knicks are hoping that internal development will solve their depth issues at center, potentially saving them the need to trade for a veteran big man. While the team recently expressed interest in players like Bruno Fernando and Omer Yurtseven, neither signed with New York. Instead, the Knicks are giving their in-house options a chance to step up.

If Sims can make strides in his defensive game and capitalize on his athleticism, he may see more playing time early in the season. This would allow him to prove himself as a reliable backup to Robinson, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career, playing more than 70 games just once.

The Knicks’ Long-Term Plan

Ultimately, the Knicks are hoping to find a solution from within their current roster. With Robinson’s injury history, having a reliable backup is essential, but the team isn’t in a rush to trade assets for a quick fix. Instead, they’re playing the long game, allowing their young players to develop while remaining open to potential opportunities down the line.