Jets could target underrated Day 2 quarterback prospect as Aaron Rodgers’ successor

The New York Jets are officially parting ways with Aaron Rodgers. His two seasons with the team were overwhelmingly disappointing. The Jets are opting to end the Rodgers era sooner, rather than later, turning their attention toward the future.

Gang Green is now firmly placed in the competitive quarterback market this offseason. Picking No. 7 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jets will have a tough time landing one of the class’s top quarterback prospects. However, there is one underrated quarterback that they could target on Day 2 of the draft as Rodgers’s successor.

Jets could target Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart has been rising up draft boards during the pre-draft process. The Rebels signal-caller declared for the draft in January after putting a bow on a spectacular final collegiate season. He lit up the SEC for 4,279 passing yards, a 29-6 TD-INT ratio, and a nation-leading 180.7 passer rating in 2024.

Dart reportedly “intrigues” the Jets

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets are keeping an eye on Dart as a potential replacement for Rodgers:

“They also could draft a quarterback,” Cimini wrote. “Keep an eye on Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss. He intrigues the Jets.”

New general manager Darren Mougey will be tasked with the difficult job of finding the Jets their next franchise quarterback. That could very well be Dart, the 21-year-old who lit it up at Senior Bowl Week earlier this month.

Dart is widely viewed as the consensus QB3 in this draft class behind Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. While he has a Day 2 draft projection, there is some chatter that a team could take a chance on Dart at the end of the first round in order to get the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. The Jets could target Dart early on Day 2 or implement that strategy, trading up into the back end of Round 1 to land him with that extra year on his deal.