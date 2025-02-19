Jets take skilled Penn State tight end in latest NFL Mock Draft

Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The New York Jets added to their trenches during the 2024 NFL Draft despite plenty of speculation that they could have taken TE Brock Bowers. One year later, they could reinforce their roster at tight end in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jets take Penn State TE Tyler Warren in latest mock draft

Pro Football Focus’s Nathan Jahnke formulated a 2025 Mock Draft centered around skill players. Jahnke had the Jets take Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the No. 7 overall pick, saying:

“Warren landed with the Jets at the seventh pick in Trevor Sikkema’s most recent mock draft. Tyler Conklin is a free agent who turns 30 years old before the start of next season, leaving the tight end position wide open for the upcoming season. Warren is the fourth-highest-ranked skill player on our big board, but the previous three teams have invested heavily in a tight end recently in either the draft or free agency,” Jahnke said.

Warren could amplify Jets’ offense next season

Warren is just what an NFL franchise would want out of their tight end. The 6-6, 257-pound talent finished No. 7 in the 2024 Heisman Trophy race for good reason.

Warren has great catching ability. The Virginia native gets to the outside remarkably well for a tight end and uses his physicality to break tackles and generate first downs. The Nittany Lions trusted their elite playmaker to do just that in the red zone several times last season, lining him up at quarterback. Warren showed the ability to score touchdowns and bully his way through the goal line while rushing.

On top of one-handed catches and all-around athleticism, Warren’s game looks like it will translate to the NFL level speedily, predicated on his Big Ten-leading 104 receptions and 1,233 receiving yards from 2024. The Jets, who saw Tyler Conklin lead their tight end depth chart with 449 REC yards in 2024, could get a boost with Warren in town.