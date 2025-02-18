Jets named best fit for high-upside free-agent quarterback

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The New York Jets are moving on from Aaron Rodgers and re-entering the quarterback market this offseason. Picking No. 7 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jets might not be able to land one of the draft class’s top signal-callers. Instead, New York might need to scour the free agency market to find a quality starter for the 2025 season.

Jets named best fit for Justin Fields in free agency

Justin Fields is among the top free-agent quarterbacks set to hit the open market this offseason. The former Chicago Bears 2021 first-round pick played out the final year of his rookie deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 after being traded last offseason. Now set to be a free agent, Fields could be a top target for the Jets.

Justin Melo of The Draft Network recently named the Jets one of the three best landing spots for Fields this offseason:

“Signing Fields would provide Glenn and Mougey with the ideal bridge quarterback before they commit to their next face of the franchise,” Melo explained. “Offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand is capable of maximizing Fields’ potential in a run-first offense built around Breece Hall.”

With the new regime moving on from Rodgers, Fields could be the perfect bridge quarterback to take over for a season or two while the Jets search for their next long-term starter.

Fields might still have some upside to unlock

Fields was solid as a short-term starter for the Steelers this past season. He made six starts for Pittsburgh, earning a 4-2 record behind 1,106 passing yards with a 5-1 TD-INT ratio while adding 289 yards and five touchdowns rushing.

The Jets might see some upside to unlock in Fields as a capable dual-threat quarterback with a strong arm and former-first-round talent. He flashed potential in spurts as the Bears’ starting quarterback through the first three seasons of his career. However, injuries, turnovers, and being captive to a bad situation prevented Fields from reaching his potential.

He seemed to have fixed his turnover problem last season. Staying healthy will be crucial, but perhaps another change of scenery could be exactly what Fields needs. The Jets have a couple of standout playmakers in WR Garrett Wilson and RB Breece Hall. They could surround Fields with talent and hopefully maximize his potential.

Late-blooming breakouts have become a trend at the quarterback position in recent years with Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and Geno Smith being examples. If the Jets feel as though Fields has that potential then they should pursue him on a short-term prove-it deal.