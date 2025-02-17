Former Jets quarterback could have a hard time finding a new team

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Jets have split ways with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, meaning that if the 41-year-old decides that he wants to continue his playing career in 2025, he will be suiting up for a different team. There are quarterback-needy teams that will check in on the future Hall of Famer.

Former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ market seems murky

However, it may be more difficult than it seems for him to find a new home. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, there’s no “natural fit” for Rodgers despite several teams needing a new quarterback this offseason.

“There’s not a natural fit talking to people around the league, but there is a supply and demand issue,” Fowler said on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “[The Browns] will exhaust every avenue with quarterbacks who have starter experience.”

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

As Fowler stated, the Cleveland Browns are among the teams likely to be in the quarterback market this offseason. Other teams in the same situation include the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and Las Vegas Raiders.

However, most of the quarterback-needy teams are still a ways away from truly competing, meaning that Rodgers wouldn’t significantly move the needle for them, especially at his age. It is more likely that the aforementioned teams will pursue their next quarterback through the draft, with Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders headlining this year’s quarterback class.

Teams may be less willing to take on Rodgers at his age

Free agency is also an option for a lot of teams, but that market leaves a lot to be desired. Justin Fields and Sam Darnold are expected to be among the most sought-after free agents on the open market, but the rest of the market is fairly underwhelming, which could make teams choose to take on a different direction to focus their rebuilds around.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Therefore, it is going to be challenging for a team to be willing to take on Rodgers at this stage of his career. Ultimately, the demand Rodgers gets on the market could determine his next steps going forward. It is unclear where — or if — he will be playing next season, but the way things unfolded with the Jets is sure to make teams weary.