Jets superstar QB looking ‘to be better’ after underwhelming season debut

Aaron Rodgers was not quite Aaron Rodgers for the New York Jets in their 2024 season debut against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

The Jets fell 32-19 to the 49ers behind Rodgers going 13-21 for 167 passing yards and a 1-1 TD-INT ratio. Granted, the four-time NFL MVP is coming off of recovery from a torn Achilles suffered in Week 1 of the 2023 campaign that took him all year to nurse back to full strength. He also did not get any real game reps in training camp or preseason to prepare him for the defending NFC champions.

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers aims to play better despite positive takeaways from Week 1

No matter, the California native is no rookie in the game, and understands not only the expectations placed on him, but more importantly, those that he has for himself. That’s why, per Steve Serby of the New York Post, he had this to say about his performance on Monday Night Football:

“I can play better,” Rodgers said. “I felt overall I was getting the ball out pretty good, but we had some opportunities that I would like back.”

Can Rodgers make a statement for the first time in two years in Week 2 vs. the Titans?

The Cal product will have the opportunity to get on the right track and make a statement when the Jets take on the 0-1 Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Outside of losing the second quarter to the Niners 13-0, Rodgers was able to keep the Jets alive by scoring possessions in every other quarter and a point differential that never exceeded four points. Thus, when it comes time to face Tennessee, Rodgers should be better equipped to fuel the Jets’ offense the way the NFL world knows he can run.

The Titans dropped their season opener by a score of 24-17 to the Chicago Bears, but held Bears quarterback Caleb Williams to 93 passing yards and No. 1 overall pick’s squad to 84 yards on the ground. Thus, they can’t be slept on. Nevertheless, with a week under his belt and having seen a connection in the end zone with wide receiver Allen Lazard in Week 1, Rodgers should have enough momentum to put forth a more resounding performance in Week 2.