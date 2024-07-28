Jets star wide receiver gets ultimate vote of confidence from QB Aaron Rodgers

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently spoke life into who is shaping up to be his No. 1 offensive target ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

During a recent press conference last week, Rodgers declared that Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has the tools to become the best wideout in all of football and praised his teammate with these remarks (h/t Brandon Pokrass of Jetsxfactor.com):

“The best players are self-motivated, and he’s definitely that. I think it’s important for him to step into a greater leadership role. The way you cement that is by your work on the field. I told him in a meeting yesterday that he has the talent and ability to be the best receiver in the league,” Rodgers raved.

His level of excellence and attention to detail during my time in Green Bay was second to none. He had a mindset of dominating when he stepped on the field… I think he (Wilson) has the ability, confidence, and skillset to have that mindset. ”

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers has seen enough to believe in Garrett Wilson as top NFL receiver

Wilson did not catch a pass from Rodgers in 2023 before the former four-time NFL MVP went down with a torn Achilles after four snaps, ending his season in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, Rodgers saw enough during his time with the Packers and in preparation for the 2023 season, as well as this summer, to deduce the immense level of talent that Wilson has and where it can take him in his career.

Wilson put up his second consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2023 in as many years in the league. As impressive as his hot start has been, there is a lot that goes into being considered the best receiver in the NFL.

What it takes to be the best wideout in the NFL

Does Wilson have exceptional hands? Can he make tight grabs in a variety of scenarios? Is he an elite deep-ball threat? When Rodgers and the Jets are in dire need of a first down, can the four-time league MVP look to Wilson without hesitation, even if he is tightly covered?

The 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year checks many of those boxes, but still has room for growth. Wilson averaged 11 yards per reception in 2023. That peripheral did not rank in the top 20 at his position, though strong in its own right. It was also down from his 13.3 yards per reception the year prior, which proves that he can reach an eclipse that has his game matures.

Can Wilson up his numbers across the board catching passes from Rodgers in 2024?

The 24-year-old also posted a 56.5 percent catch rate, which equaled his percentage from his rookie 2022 outing. He’s had reliable hands, but there’s no reason to think that Wilson can’t get that closer to 65 percent, which several of the league’s current elite pass-catchers have in their careers at one point or another. Especially seeing that he’ll be catching passes from Rodgers, whose arm talent is arguably the most prolific in NFL history, Wilson could be in line to get better looks down the field and convert more proficiently.

Encouragingly, Wilson’s 47 receiving first downs did come in at No. 20 among his WR peers, but given the heavy amount of targets he received in 2023, he could also take the next step in that department. Granted, the Illinois native was the Jets’ main option last season without the likes of WR Mike Williams on the opposite end to take defensive attention away from him. Nevertheless, with an elevated offensive lineup around him now, Wilson could break out.

Wilson could contend for an All-Pro nod under a couple of conditions

Wilson ranked No. 13 league-wide with his 95 receptions, but he will have to clean up the five drops he had in the previous campaign to erase any doubt that exists about his pass-catching ability. A superb route runner who led the league and completed 100% of his routes in 2023, he will gift Rodgers with a reliable option that can be counted on to be at his spots without much deviation.

Wilson is young and talented, yet has to prove himself more before Rodgers’ comments can be merited. All things considered, he’s in as good a position as can be to improve his numbers across the board and enter elite territory next season. An All-Pro selection would officially open his case to be considered among talents like Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins) and Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) for the top spot at the position.