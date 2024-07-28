Jets superstar QB does not regret ditching minicamp for Egypt trip

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ unexpected trip to Egypt was a major talking point in the New York media after he missed the team’s minicamp earlier this offseason. After reflecting on the situation, Rodgers has no second thoughts about his decision.

Per USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst Schwartz, Rodgers had this to say at the first day of Jets training camp about fulfilling his desire to travel abroad for a personal event despite it coinciding with team activities and costing him a hefty fine:

“I’m an adult,” Rodgers said. “I knew what I was getting into. I knew the fine that was coming. Also knew how much I wanted to be in Egypt. I wish there hadn’t been a conflict scheduling-wise, but it was what it was.”

Aaron Rodgers’ presence at Jets minicamp was highly anticipated

The four-time NFL MVP is set to return from a torn Achilles which robbed him of all but four snaps in the 2023 campaign. The Jets’ fanbase and the NFL world at large were eager to see their franchise QB in action for the first time since suffering the devastating injury, even if it would have just been in a leadership position in team practice.

Nevertheless, Rodgers made his choice to skip minicamp, which the coaching staff stressed was optional, and remains resolute in the decision he made. Rodgers joined edge rusher Haason Reddick as a major player that New York missed on the field.

Rodgers’ performance in training camp & 2024 season could make Egypt trip forgettable

No matter, the 40-year-old Rodgers is zeroed in on Jets training camp in preparation for the 2024 season. The Jets have major expectations hovering over their head for the upcoming campaign, and Rodgers will be the single most important variable in their potential Super Bowl equation. The California native has a plethora of weapons at his disposal in the receiving and running game and will be expected to return to All-Pro form in 2024.

However, Rodgers does have a reputation for marching to the beat of his own drum at times, which the Jets may hope does not repeat itself. Rodgers is reliable when the lights come on, so this situation may go down as a blip in time in the grand scheme of things.