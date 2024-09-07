Jets’ star pass rusher willing ‘to die on his sword’ as contract feud continues into Week 1

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Haason Reddick saga continues for the New York Jets as he seeks a new contract, stating that he is running with the mindset that he is willing “to die on his sword” when it comes to his holdout, per The Atheltic’s Dianna Russini.

Haason Reddick’s contract holdout with the Jets continues

“While I’m told there has been communication between the player’s agency and the team, it’s considered a long shot for the team to have Reddick on Monday night against the 49ers, and it’s unclear if he’ll show up after that either,” Russini wrote.

The drama has been unfolding since the start of training camp when Reddick made it clear that he wanted to sign a new deal as opposed to playing under his current deal that has an out after this season. The Jets traded for the star pass-rusher this offseason, but they have not gotten the opportunity to see him.

The Jets will still welcome his services when, or if, he returns

Reddick even publicly requested a trade from the organization before playing a single snap, though the team has no intentions of moving him. Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke to reporters on Saturday about the situation, saying that when (or if) he shows up, they will happily welcome his services:

“When he gets here, we’re gonna welcome him with open arms,” Saleh said (h/t SNY). “We’re gonna love him up and he’s gonna be a part of this football team and he’s gonna help us win a lot of football games.”

The Jets have Super Bowl aspirations this season, especially with the return of quarterback Aaron Rodgers from a torn achilles. The last thing they need is for the Reddick drama to leak out into the regular season, but it appears that they will have to at least start the season without him.