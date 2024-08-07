Jets shutdown cornerback wants historic contract extension in 2025

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Jets superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner has had time to watch film and look over his career resume, and knows that his body of work could and should yield a historic contract next time he sits down at the negotiating table.

Gardner, widely regarded as the best corner in football, was First-Team All-Pro in 2023. That marked the second consecutive season he earned such honors in as many years in the league. With 31 passes defended for his career, including a league-leading 20 in 2022, the Michigan native has done his part on the field and heavily contributed to the seven wins the Jets secured in 2023.

Thus, when it’s time for him to get extended in New York, Gardner wants top dollars, in a specific ballpark too.

Jets: Sauce Gardner wants a contract extension the likes of Dolphins star WR

As a guest on Good Morning Football on Monday, Gardner had this to say when asked about Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the landmark $30 million contract he signed this offseason (h/t Justin Fried of The Jet Press):

“‘I’m trying to get that’ were the exact words uttered by Gardner when discussing Hill’s new contract. While $30 million per year might be a bit steep given the current cornerback market, Gardner is going to receive a record-breaking deal,” Fried wrote.

How the current salary climate among CBs could factor into Gardner’s extension

According to Front Office Sports, there are only two cornerbacks who currently earn $20 million or more per year. Green Bay Packers corner Jaire Alexander brings home $21 million per year. Behind him, Cleveland Browns CB Denzel Ward reaps $20.1 million annually. The top eight earners at his position all bring in at least $18 million annually.

The landscape calls for Gardner to make $18 million at the least. However, $30 million a year may be a bit of a reach. The Jets have $57.86 million in cap space for the 2025 campaign. When it comes time for Gardner to be eligible for a re-up to his deal, New York will have significant dollars to meet his desired salary.

Gardner’s expectations are well merited. The former No. 4 overall pick limited receivers he was matched up with to only 2.1 receptions per game in 2023. He also held wideouts to 22.4 receiving yards per game last time out. His 10.1 percent target rate ranked No. 2 among all cornerbacks. Gardner can put a stamp on his case for a groundbreaking deal by producing a third season that falls in line with his nonpareil output thus far.