Jets’ left tackle has key matchup to win vs. Steelers in Week 7

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

As the New York Jets take on the surprising 4-2 Pittsburgh Steelers looking to get their season back on track after a disappointing 2-4 start, a key matchup will take place in the trenches on Sunday Night. The battle between Jets’ future Hall of Fame left tackle Tyron Smith and Pittsburgh’s record-setting edge rusher T.J. Watt may prove to be the key to the game.

Tyron Smith needs to rebound

When the Jets signed Smith this past offseason to an incentive-laden contract that was surprisingly below market value the only question on anyone’s mind was his availability as opposed to his ability. Smith had missed significant time due to a variety of ailments while playing in just 30 of a possible 67 games from 2020-2023, though 13 of those 30 came in 2023 where his performance also earned him a second-team All-Pro nod.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

However, through 6 games Smith has not looked the part of an elite blindside protector. The five sacks he’s given up this season are tied for second most in the league this season and are one more than the total sacks he had allowed over that 30-game stretch spanning the previous four seasons.

Last week against Buffalo, Smith turned in his worst performance of the year. He surrendered two sacks to Bills’ edge rusher A.J. Epenesa who has never topped 6.5 sacks in his career. Smith was also one of the main culprits for the self-inflicted penalty woes that contributed to the Jets’ loss, committing a particularly egregious holding call to negate a Braelon Allen rushing touchdown which proved to be a deciding factor in the final outcome.

The good news is Smith is healthy, and while in his 14th NFL season plays a position that typically ages well in the NFL.

T.J. Watt is a game wrecker

When he entered the league, T.J. Watt was best known for being NFL legend J.J. Watt’s little brother. However, the eight-year veteran has reached heights his brother never has, leading the NFL in sacks three times including his 2021 season that tied Giants’ legend Michael Strahan’s single-season record.

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Possessing an imposing combination of speed, power, and technique along with a relentless motor, Watt yet again is putting together an excellent season. His 4.5 sacks have him tied for 12th in the league and his active hands have produced three forced fumbles so far.

Watt isn’t just a force as a pass rusher. He’s equally adept at setting the edge and defending the run. Pro Football Focus has given him an elite 93.9 run defense grade on the year, which leads the NFL. Much more than just an edge-setter who funnels running backs back inside to the teeth of the defense, Watt is a playmaker with exceptional instincts to shoot gaps and make plays in the backfield, evidenced by the eight tackles for loss he’s produced so far this season.

The reason the Jets’ passing attack has finally hit its stride

Last week, the first with Todd Downing calling plays, the Jets made a philosophical change to how they attack defenses through the air. Much maligned offensive coordinator and former play-caller, Nathaniel Hackett favored screens and other quick passes to get the ball out of Rodger’s hand quickly.

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

However, against Buffalo Downing dialed up more deep and intermediate shots. Rodgers responded with a season-high 294 yards passing, and his 9.0-yard average depth of target was significantly higher than any other week this season.

The barrage of shots to the intermediate and deep parts of the field kept the linebackers and safeties off guard, allowing star running back Breece Hall to record his first 100+ yard game on the ground this season. The new offensive philosophy led to the most rhythmic and productive the Jets’ offense has been all season.

The Jets will want to continue that approach, especially with new star WR Davante Adams in the fold, but that plan of attack will only work if Rodgers is kept upright with time to throw. Pittsburgh has consistently run a heavy blitz, pressure-based defense under long-time head coach Mike Tomlin, but T.J. Watt is the straw that stirs the drink and the Jets will need their star left tackle to respond and lead the charge in protecting Rodgers if Gang Green is to emerge victorious.