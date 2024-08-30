Jets GM ‘can’t wait’ to have star pass rusher return from holdout

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas is optimistic that his marquee offseason acquisition Haason Reddick will join the team before the 2024 NFL season kicks off.

Reddick has held out of all team activities from the time he was traded to the Jets on March 29 to present day. After missing OTAs, mandatory minicamp, and now the Jets’ preseason slate in pursuit of a contract extension that will pay him around $25 million annually, talks have surfaced that New York should consider unloading the standout pass rusher for contributors that are ready to do exactly that in the upcoming NFL campaign.

Nevertheless, Douglas sees the brighter side of the situation. The Jets’ front office head had this to say to reporters on Tuesday about where both parties stand at the negotiation table (h/t NFL.com’s Nick Shook):

“In simple terms, we did talk about an extension,” Douglas told reporters. “Once one wasn’t agreed upon, we had the conversation, and we felt good about making a trade. Obviously, he came here, reported, had a great day here. Again, we’re just awaiting his arrival.”

Jets’ defense would become even more elite with Haason Reddick on the field

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

There’s good reason for Douglas to have a strong desire for his star defender to take the field for the Jets in 2024. The 6-1, 240-pound pass rusher brought down 11 sacks in 2023 for the Philadelphia Eagles and would greatly approximate the production that Bryce Huff gave the Jets in 2023.

Further, the Jets are already carrying over the league’s top-rated defense into the 2024 campaign, and would be amplified by Reddick lining up alongside Jets green dot linebacker CJ Mosley and LB Quincy Williams in the trenches.

Reddick could position himself for more dollars by showing out in 2024

Reddick has until Sept. 9 to get ready to suit up for Gang Green in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. The two-time Pro Bowl linebacker has the confidence of his front office and coaching staff behind him. He’ll have to decide if the money or a shot at winning a Super Bowl title is more important moving forward.

Especially given that the Jets have $65.8 million in cap space for the 2025 season, Reddick could benefit from balling out in 2024, which could culminate in a championship. Both would elevate his stock even more and force Douglas to put his money where his mouth is and take on the talented pass rusher for the long term.