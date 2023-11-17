Jets: Aaron Rodgers comes to Zach Wilson’s defense amidst struggles

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The narrative surrounding Zach Wilson‘s journey since being drafted second overall by the New York Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft hasn’t been a joyful one. Wilson has faced considerable criticism from both the media and the fanbase, a response that, while in some instances understandable, has at times seemed excessive.

The situation escalated further following the Jets’ 16–12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Amidst this criticism, Wilson hasn’t only faced adversaries within the locker room and media but has also developed a crucial friendship with Aaron Rodgers, who once again stood up in support of him.

Aaron Rodgers defends Zach Wilson on The Pat McAfee Show

During his regular segment on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers made noteworthy comments regarding the scrutiny directed at both QB Zach Wilson and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. He was quoted as follows.

“Yeah, yeah, I see it,… ‘I won MVP twice in the same offense, so I’m a believer. I’m a believer in the offense. There are a lot of positions, you have to play better. But, yeah, it’s easy right now to throw it at the usual suspects, Zach and Nathaniel, but there’s a lot of positions that need to play better.’ We’re not being efficient in the red zone, not being opportunistic on third down. We’re very low in both those categories. “ Aaron Rodgers on the Pat McAfee Show

It’s evident that the offense is facing challenges, and Rodgers plays a significant role in aspiring for overall team improvement. He acknowledges that football is a team sport, emphasizing the need for multiple positions to perform better.

What’s next for the Jets’ offense?

Is Rodgers mistaken in his assessment, though? Receivers are dropping passes, except for Breece Hall, the running game hasn’t been effective, and the offensive line is struggling with blocking, among other issues.

One thing remains certain—Rodgers is indeed a supporter of Wilson, and a particular quote underscores this sentiment. In the NFL, strong friendships with influential individuals often pave the way for numerous chances and opportunities.

Wilson could play well enough to secure his position as the backup for the upcoming season. This move could also solidify Hackett’s role as the team’s offensive coordinator next season.

Rodgers has shown his dedication to this football team, and it’ll be intriguing to witness the team’s dynamics once he returns to the field.