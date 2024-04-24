Should the Jets take Brock Bowers at No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Jets had more than one glaring hole in their offensive scheme in the 2023 NFL season that can be addressed in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. For one, backup quarterback play has lacked, as three reserves found their way into the starting lineup after starting QB Aaron Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles in Week 1.

The Jets remedied this by trading second-stringer Zach Wilson to the Denver Broncos along with their seventh-round pick at No. 256 overall in the 2024 draft for a pick swap to attain the Broncos’ sixth-round pick at No. 203 overall.

Also, they signed veteran backup Tyrod Taylor, who will help as a dual-threat playmaker. While they are expected to find a QB3 in the draft, they’re not projected to take one in the first round. Therefore, that’s one hole likely off the board.

Jets could draft potential future superstar tight end with No. 10 overall pick

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs after a catch during the third quarter as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Credit: Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

The defense was great for much of last season, and the secondary remained intact. The pass rush could use another star to anchor its front. Still on offense. Breece Hall could use a competent secondary back to supplement his play, Brian Costello of the New York Post has the Jets taking a pass-catcher at No. 10 this year in their most recent mock draft on Tuesday, saying this about their tight end pick Brock Bowers:

“There has been a lot of smoke around the Jets and Bowers in recent weeks and I’m buying it. Jets owner Woody Johnson has repeatedly mentioned how the offense needs to improve this offseason and I don’t think he’s talking about getting a tackle. The Jets need players who can score touchdowns and Bowers will give them a dynamic weapon they can line up all over the formation,” Costello said.

Jets: Brock Bowers is projected to be a future All-Pro TE with commendable catching and blocking ability

Bowers would be a strong selection for the Jets to bolster their aerial attack. He went for 714 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns in only 10 games in 2023 for Georgia. He would have been about one yard shy of achieving his first 1,000-yard season had he played all of the Bulldogs’ 14 games.

Pro Football Focus touted the two-time John Mackey award winner as “one of the most well-rounded tight end prospects ever to enter the NFL.” They characterized his strength as second to none and his ability to gain yards after the catch as exemplary. He earned an 84.4 player grade from them for his junior year.

Where the Jets currently stand at the TE position

The Jets have received steady yardage from current starting tight end Tyler Conklin, who went for 621 receiving yards in 2023. However, he didn’t bring down a single touchdown that year. New York could use a star TE that could develop into a top-five contributor at the position for Rodgers to utilize in the middle of the field and on short-yardage plays to pick up easy first downs.

The Jets have only had one other TE outside of Conklin amass more than 300 yards in a season in the last five years, being Ryan Griffin who went for 320 REC yards in 2019. He is no longer with the team.

Last season, New York had the makings of a team that could make the playoffs and potentially make some noise. Their defense is still playoff-worthy, and with Rodgers returning, the offense needs to meet the defense where it’s at, and even exceed its excellence, to have a shot at a deep playoff run.

Bowers is projected to be a day-one contributor in the short term. Down the line, he’s looked at as a surefire All-Pro candidate. The Jets finished with the fewest receiving touchdowns in the NFL last season with 11. Thus, Bowers would be a great red zone target for Rodgers to utilize next season and a building block for the next 10 years.